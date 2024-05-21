Mahindra Scorpio N Adventure edition rolled out in South African market

Indian car-maker, Mahindra , has launched the newest Adventure Edition of the Scorpio-N in South Africa at a starting price of 644,499 Rand (about Rs 29.29 lakh).

The SUV, available only in South Africa for now, gets off-road improvisations like chunkier tyres, metal bumpers, underbody bash plates, and more.

The Scorpio brand has been one of the highest-selling SUVs in India for Mahindra so far. The sales of the Scorpio range surged since the release of the new-gen Scorpio N in 2022. The Scorpio range comprises the older-gen Scorpio which was facelifted some time back and sold as Scorpio Classic.

Mahindra has also expanded its wings to the international market, thanks to Scorpio N, which had impressive export numbers. Currently, South Africa is one of the key foreign markets and Mahindra has recently pulled the covers off a special edition in Scorpio N in South Africa.

The made-in-India special version of Scorpio N broke cover at the 2023 edition of the Nampo Harvest Day in South Africa marking two years of Mahindra in the Rainbow Nation. The Scorpio N Adventure edition is currently priced at 6,44,499 South African Rands (Approximately 29 lakh). Several visual updates over the standard Scorpio N even though the overall design remains unchanged.

Mahindra Scorpio-N Adventure Edition: Mechanical Details

The Adventure Edition retains the 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine, it produces 172bhp and 400 Nm. In South Africa, the SUV only comes with a 6-speed automatic transmission which is capable enough to send power to all four wheels. The Adventure Edition is equipped with hill hold and hill descent control, an electronic brake-locking differential, a mechanical rear-locking differential and an all-wheel drive. The SUV is available with multiple terrain modes, i.e., Normal, Snow, Mud, Sand, Grass and Gravel.

Mahindra Scorpio N: What’s new?

The whole idea of the Scorpio N Adventure edition is a more hardcore adventure-ready machine. Scorpio N Adventure's beefier front and rear bumpers are made of steel which has enhanced the approach and departure angle more significantly.

The front bumper also houses a tow bar, recovery hooks, high-lift jacking points, auxiliary lights and a winch. The Scorpio N Adventure boasts of thick circular claddings over the wheel arches. The SUV is enhanced by the all-black 18-inch spoked alloy wheels with high-profile all-terrain tyres. There are multiple off-road-oriented alterations made to the Scorpio N including a raised suspension setup, high-lift jacking points, underbody protection and a roof rack.

Mahindra Scorpio N: What remains unchanged?

Many things remain unchanged. The Scorpio N Adventure continues to come with the Z8 variant, meaning that it comes with bells and whistles. Features on offer in the special edition Scorpio N come with a dual-tone cabin, wireless phone charging, an electric sunroof, an e-inch touchscreen, and dual-zone climate control. The car manufacturer has also not compromised with safety packages and it will continue to offer six airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), front and rear parking cameras and a system to monitor tyre pressure.

The Scorpio N comes with a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine kicking out 172 bhp and 400 Nm of peak torque. In the Adventure Edition, this motor is paired exclusively with a 6-speed manual transmission. It also gets a 4x4 drivetrain with a low-range transfer case supported by a rear-locking differential and an electronic brake-locking system.