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Mphasis bets big on AI with launch of outcome-based Tria platform

Invested 1.5% of revenue over the last two years to build it

Mphasis

Mphasis Tria enables enterprises to move beyond AI experimentation and into coordinated decision-making and measurable business outcomes across operations, technology, and commercial functions, the company said | Image: Wikimedia Commons

Shivani Shinde Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : May 27 2026 | 9:21 PM IST

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Blackstone-backed information technology (IT) services player Mphasis on Wednesday announced the launch of Mphasis Tria, its latest platform-based offering aimed at strengthening its artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities. Calling it a first-of-its-kind platform, the company said the offering will operate entirely on an outcome-based pricing model.
 
The firm is taking a big bet with this launch, said Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Managing Director (MD) Nitin Rakesh. “It is an outcome driven stack... it will change the shape of our revenue over the period of time. We are calling FY27 as the foundational year, as we start rolling out these offerings. We will also have to reorganise ourselves to some extent. We believe that we will start looking at an ARR (annual recurring revenue) revenue line from FY28 onwards,” he said.
 
 
The platform is not an overnight offering but has been in works for some time, he added. “Almost 1.5 per cent of our revenues, over the last two-years, have been invested to build this platform,” the top executive said.
 
Mphasis Tria enables enterprises to move beyond AI experimentation and into coordinated decision-making and measurable business outcomes across operations, technology, and commercial functions, the company said. The platform, connects enterprise knowledge, causal reasoning, and agentic execution to deliver Agency Applied, transforming enterprise intelligence into governed, accountable, and outcome-oriented actions at scale.
 
While Mphasis Tria has a few lighthouse clients, which include Fortune 50 and 10 firms, some of the features under the platform have been offered individually to clients as well.

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“A lot of what we have built over the last few years, including the new IP, is being used by clients. Just based on the last 12 to 18 months, we sold 68 per cent more deals in FY26 compared to FY25. The average deal size went from $52 million to $74 million in the same period,” Rakesh said.
 
Tria has been built as a three-layer platform stack, spanning enterprise knowledge mapping, decision intelligence and agentic execution, the firm said. The platform combines Mphasis’ Ontosphere and NeoIP assets with Continuum AI, the decision intelligence platform acquired through its acquisition of Theory and Practice.
 
The company also said that powered by Mphasis Tris, it also unveiled two market facing products lines — Mphasis Modernize and Mphasis Optimize.
 

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First Published: May 27 2026 | 9:21 PM IST

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