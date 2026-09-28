MSD appoints Vidhya Sundaram as Associate VP of Global Technology Centres

Pharmaceutical company MSD on Monday said it has appointed Vidhya Sundaram as Associate Vice President, Global Technology Centres, and Hyderabad Tech Centre Lead.

Vidhya, based in Hyderabad, will oversee MSD's global Technology Centre strategy, working closely with global technology leaders to deepen collaboration across locations and support business outcomes, a company statement said.

She will also lead the Hyderabad Tech Centre, helping advance the digital capabilities that support MSD's work to deliver innovative solutions for human and animal health around the world.

MSD, which operates as Merck & Co., Inc in the US and Canada markets, recently inaugurated the Tech Centre's expanded workplace in Hyderabad.

Vidhya brings more than 20 years of experience building and scaling global capability organisations and driving business outcomes through digital and technology across the life sciences industry, the company said. Prior to joining MSD, Vidhya held leadership roles at Eli Lilly, ZS Associates and EY.