Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

NatWest Group expands its footprint in Bengaluru with 370k sq ft office

NatWest believes that the location will serve as a hub for pioneering technology solutions and cutting-edge developments

office space employees

Representative image

Aneeka Chatterjee Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 07 2024 | 9:05 PM IST

Listen to This Article

London-based retail bank NatWest Group’s domestic arm expands its presence in Bengaluru with a 3,70,000 square feet office spanning 11 floors at Bagmane Constellation Business Park, as per the company statement.

NatWest's old office spans 1,05,000 square feet with a 1,000 hybrid seating capacity. The building can accommodate about 2,000 employees.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

NatWest believes that the location will serve as a hub for pioneering technology solutions and cutting-edge developments.

NatWest's new building has a hybrid seating capacity of 3,000 plans and a strength of close to 6,000 employees. The Group plans to move in by the second quarter of the financial year 2025 (Q2 FY25).

“Strengthening our global operations further positions us at the forefront of innovation as we continue to prioritise improving the customer and colleague experience,” said Scott Marcar, group chief information officer, NatWest Group.

The new facility follows the company’s announcement last year that it plans to recruit 3,000 new software engineers in India by 2026. The seating capacity in the new office will be three times that of the current office at RMZ Ecoworld, with the opportunity to increase this further.

More From This Section

Moody's upgrade Tata Motors' ratings by two notches, keeps outlook positive

With Curvv EV, Tata Motors takes on ICE vehicles in mid-size SUV segment

Plea filed against WazirX, partners in NCLT over crypto asset theft

Global apparel major H&M to not seek discounts from Bangladeshi suppliers

Godrej Consumer Products to enter into pet care business in India


Furthermore, NatWest claimed that Bengaluru is a key strategic location for the firm in India, alongside Gurugram and Chennai. It said that the expansion not only strengthens its presence in the domestic market, having the second-largest employee base outside the UK, but also enhances the colleague value proposition.

“Our new Bengaluru office is not just an expansion of physical space but a strategic investment in our future. With a modern office design to enhance productivity and create an inspiring environment for our employees, it reflects our commitment to the vast potential of India’s talent and technology ecosystem,” said Punit Sood, head of India, NatWest Group.

Also Read

Karnataka govt allows Bengaluru bars, hotels, clubs to operate till 1 am

Competitors unfazed by Flipkart's 10-minute delivery service foray

Zepto to shift headquarters to Bengaluru, mandates employees to relocate

Britannia Industries Q1 FY25 results: Net profit rises 10.5% to Rs 506 cr

AI, Robotics companies led office space absorption in Bengaluru: Vestian

Topics : Bengaluru Indian companies

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 07 2024 | 9:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayTop dividend yield stocksParliament Season LIVENational Handloom Day 2024Latest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBangladesh protestsOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon