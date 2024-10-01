Business Standard
Home / Companies / News / NCLAT gives nod to Sarda Energy's Rs 1,950 cr bid for SKS Power Generation

NCLAT gives nod to Sarda Energy's Rs 1,950 cr bid for SKS Power Generation

It stated that, according to the Supreme Court, there should be minimal interference in the commercial decision of the committee of creditors

ibc

Bhavini Mishra New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 01 2024 | 6:57 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) has given its nod to the National Company Law Tribunal's (NCLT) approval of Sarda Energy & Minerals' Rs 1,950 crore bid for SKS Power Generation.

Within a week of the NCLT approving its takeover of SKS Power Generation Ltd, Sarda Energy and Minerals deposited Rs 1,950 crore into an escrow account with Bank of Baroda (BoB), ahead of the 45-day deadline set by lenders. This included Rs 1,805 crore paid to lenders of SKS Power, State Bank of India and BoB, as well as expenses of the insolvency process.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

 

The appellate tribunal on Tuesday rejected appeals by three unsuccessful resolution applicants—Torrent Power, Jindal Power, and Vantage Point Asset Management—against the approval of Sarda Energy and Minerals' resolution plan for the debt-ridden SKS Power Generation.

It stated that, according to the Supreme Court, there should be minimal interference in the commercial decision of the committee of creditors.

"In view of the foregoing discussions, and the law laid down by the Hon’ble Supreme Court regarding minimal interference in the commercial decision of CoC to approve the resolution plan, we do not find that any sufficient grounds have been made out within the meaning of Section 61(3)(ii) of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) to interfere with the decision of the adjudicating authority (that is NCLT) approving the resolution plan of Sarda, in these appeals filed by unsuccessful resolution applicants," Chairperson Justice Ashok Bhushan and Members (Technical) Barun Mitra and Arun Baroka said.

The NCLAT stated that, though Vantage gave the highest offer, the CoC is not obliged to approve its resolution plan. "The CoC, while approving the resolution plan in its commercial wisdom, takes into account a host of factors and the overall feasibility and viability of the resolution plan. The commercial wisdom of CoC, which did not approve a resolution plan that had the highest money, cannot be faulted," the appellate tribunal said.

More From This Section

Rediff.com

Rediff.com appoints Vishal Mehta as chairman and managing director

Zee MD & CEO Punit Goenka

ZEEL aims to deliver higher profitability through enhanced performance: MD

The much-anticipated provision of the deal value threshold (DVT) under the Competition Amendment Act 2023, notified on Monday, seeks to capture mergers and acquisitions (M&As) where the deal value exceeds Rs 2,000 crore or where the target company ha

Adani Power signs agreement to acquire Dahanu Power for Rs 815 crore

Air India Express

AIX Connect's merger into Air India Express is complete, says DGCA

Ravi Mital

Lenders have recovered Rs 3.5 trillion under IBC: IBBI Chairperson Mital


As a result, all the appeals were dismissed, it ruled.

Earlier on August 13, NCLT Mumbai, while approving Sarda Energy and Minerals' (SEML) bid, had rejected applications, including those of Torrent Power, to acquire SKS Power Generation (Chhattisgarh).

Torrent Power had raised objections over the selection process, terming it discriminatory, and contended that it had proposed the highest upfront payment. The Torrent group firm also sought a copy of the approved plan, which was rejected by the NCLT.

The insolvency resolution process was started against SKS Power Generation in April 2022 over a plea by Bank of Baroda, which had total admitted claims of Rs 2,560 crore.

Along with Torrent Power, several other companies, including NTPC, Jindal Power, and Singapore-based Vantage Point Asset Management, were in the race. However, SEML's resolution plan was voted for by the committee of creditors (CoC) in favour of SKS Power Generation.

Also Read

NTPC

NTPC registers 3.9% growth in power generation, 16% in coal mining

PremiumNTPC

NTPC's prospects appear robust, barring seasonal impact in August

Reliance Power

RPower secures 500 MW storage contract marking entry into renewable energy

Reliance Power

Reliance Power Q1FY25 results: Net loss narrows to Rs 97.85 crore

energy sector, power, electricity

India's power generation capacity rose to 4.46 GW in last decade: Govt

Topics : Power generation NCLAT Sarda Energy & Minerals

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 01 2024 | 6:57 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market HolidayJ&K Assembly election Phase 3 LIVELatest News LIVEIndia vs Bangladesh LIVEKRN Heat Exchanger IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon