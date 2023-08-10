Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (-0.47%)
65688.18 -307.63
Nifty (-0.46%)
19543.10 -89.45
Nifty Midcap (-0.08%)
38007.60 -29.40
Nifty Smallcap (-0.52%)
5368.60 -27.90
Nifty Bank (-0.76%)
44541.80 -338.90
Heatmap

NCLAT set aside CUTS' petition seeking CCI probe in PVR INOX merger

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal on Thursday dismissed a plea seeking an investigation by the fair trade regulator CCI over the merger of two leading multiplex operators PVR and INOX

ibc

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 10 2023 | 11:15 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on Thursday dismissed a plea seeking an investigation by the fair trade regulator CCI over the merger of two leading multiplex operators PVR and INOX.
NCLAT rejected the petition by Consumer Unity & Trust Society (CUTS) observing that the fair trade regulator has rightly observed that even if the merger is concluded, their dominance in the film exhibition industry per se is not anti-competitive.
CUTS had challenged an order by the Competition Commission of India which rejected its plea on September 13, 2022, for seeking an investigation into the merger.
However, during the pendency of the appeal the Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), approved the merger on February 16, 2023, sanctioned the scheme of merger by absorption of the Inox with PVR.
In its petition CUTS said transaction is exempted from the notification requirement under Section 5 of the Competition Act as it qualifies for the de minimus exemption.
It further submitted because of the Covid-19 pandemic, turnover of Inox was less than Rs 1,000 crore in FY21, otherwise, it would have mandatorily been notified for approval from the Commission.

Also Read

We've become language agnostic: PVR on growing market of non-English films

NCLAT upholds Competition Commission's Rs 1,337 crore penalty on Google

Hollywood saves India's PVR Inox as Bollywood bombs at box office

PVR-INOX plans to shut down around 50 cinema screens over next 6 months

We will bounce back, it is a matter of two quarters: PVR Inox's Ajay Bijli

Verizon Business inks technology deal with HCLTech valued at $2.1 bn

Air India unveils new logo 'The Vista' and livery in rebranding push

GIC Re net profit rises 6.1% to Rs 732 crore in June quarter of FY24

How Indian unicorns are forging profits out of funding winter's ice

CMS Info Systems promoter offloads 19.4% stake for Rs 1,071 crore

CUTS alleged that the merger will result in significant market share in most relevant markets which will lead to consolidation of the film exhibition industry.
It will lead to a reduction in consumer choice, adverse impact on consumers in terms of high prices and deterioration in food and service quality, prevention of other cinema theatres from accessing movies from distributors and advertising content, high bargaining power of the combined entity that will likely to lead to onerous terms for distributors, especially for comparatively low-budget films and vendors.
However, NCLAT observed that as regards, as Section 4 of the Act is concerned, it is pertaining to the abuse of dominant position for which the Commission has rightly observed that even if the merger is concluded, dominance per se is not anti-competitive.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : PVR Inox NCLAT CCI

First Published: Aug 10 2023 | 11:15 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News Live UpdatesNo-Confidence Motion LiveStock to Watch TodayZee Entertainment-Sony India MergerGold-Silver PriceRBI Repo Rate UnchangedIndependence Day 2023Mercedes Benz GLC LaunchedUniform Civil Code

Companies News

Muttiah Muralitharan's Ceylon Beverages to set up plant for cans in DharwadNCLT approves Zee Entertainment-Sony India merger, dismisses all objections

India News

No confidence motion LIVE: Manipur CM should be sacked, says Gaurav GogoiRBI MPC LIVE: FY24 GDP growth projection unchanged at 6.5%, says Guv Das

Technology News

India's laptop import restrictions smell like bureaucratic desperationVoot, JioCinema merged; users now free to switch from one platform to other

Economy News

Rupee rises by 5 paise to 82.80 against US dollar ahead of MPC announcementRupee eyes RBI monetary policy decision, US inflation data to follow
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon