Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Nearly 75,000 sellers on Meesho record double digit growth in sales

Meesho is the first unicorn e-commerce firm to have reported profit this year and it claims to have maintained the profitability since it first reported the performance in July

Meesho app

Meesho said that it added around 7 lakh new sellers this year taking the total number to 15 lakh this year.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 24 2023 | 5:05 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Around 75,000 sellers achieved double-digit growth while over 20,000 sellers witnessed a 10-times jump in their business on Softbank-backed e-commerce firm Meesho, the company said on Sunday.
Meesho is the first unicorn e-commerce firm to have reported profit this year and it claims to have maintained the profitability since it first reported the performance in July.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The company claimed that nearly 10,000 Meesho sellers crossed the Rs 1 crore sales mark and 130,000 registered sales of over Rs 1 lakh during 2023. Around "60 per cent of these sellers come from small towns like Avinashi, Bharuch, Fiazabad and Silchar", Meesho said.
Meesho said that it added around 7 lakh new sellers this year taking the total number to 15 lakh this year.
The company recorded transactions for 14 crore customers and claimed that nearly 80 per cent of the orders came from tier 2 and smaller markets.
Meesho said that it recorded a unique pattern of customers placing maximum orders on Sunday.
"Indian shoppers have consistently crowned Sundays as the ultimate shopping day for two consecutive years, beginning with an early bird rush at 7 AM and culminating in the wee hours at 3 AM," the statement said.
Even a customer from Surat placed over 20,000 orders for artificial jewellery, the highest on an individual basis, and continues to shop on the platform.
"More than 67 lakh customers turned to Meesho to shop for hair fall control remedies. As awareness around self-care deepens, there is a discernible shift in consumer habits, with Beauty & Personal Care witnessing a 40 per cent surge in growth," the statement said.

Also Read

Meesho Festive Season Sale starting today, offering up to 80 per cent off

Apple 'Scary Fast' event on October 30: Where to watch and what to expect

Luxury car sales up 38% YoY in June, more growth than overall vehicle sales

Oct auto retail sales dip 8% due to Shraddh period; Navratri sales up 18%

Meesho delists 5.2 million counterfeit, restricted products in six months

Green shoots visible in corporate lending: Kotak Mahindra Bank director

Adani Wilmar promoters to divest stake by 1.24% for Sebi compliance

MCA planning new portal to streamline IBC cases, boost transparency

Infosys loses mega contract as global client terminates $1.5 billion deal

HOP Electric eyes 3-fold jump in sales in 2024, to launch mass-mkt e-bike

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Meesho E commerce firm e commerce

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 24 2023 | 5:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveDelhi Air QualityJN.1 Covid Variant outbreakGold Silver Price TodayTata Motors Share PriceSerum Institute of India | JN.1 Covid Variant VaccineCovid-19 Case UpdatesBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon