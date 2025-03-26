Wednesday, March 26, 2025 | 05:23 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Nestle India gets ₹69 lakh tax penalty, says operations remain unaffected

Nestle India gets ₹69 lakh tax penalty, says operations remain unaffected

Nestle India's appeal against the Deputy Commissioner of Customs' order was rejected, as the Appellate Authority upheld the decision, confirming a ₹69.45 lakh penalty

nestle

The company had appealed against the order issued by the Deputy Commissioner of Customs

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 26 2025 | 5:21 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Nestle India Ltd on Wednesday said it has received a tax penalty of ₹69 lakh. In an exchange filing, the company said the order has been passed under Section 28 (4) read with Section 28AA of Customs Act, 1962.
 
The company had appealed against the order issued by the Deputy Commissioner of Customs. However, the Appellate Authority upheld the decision in favour of the revenue, confirming the demand for customs duty of ₹69,45,387, applicable interest, and a penalty of an equal amount, it said in the filing.
 
"There is no material impact on financials, operations or other activities of the company on account of the order mentioned above. The company will explore various options to challenge the above order," Nestle India said in the regulatory filing. 
On Wednesday, Nestle India shares closed at ₹2,240.10 apiece on the BSE.
 

Nestle India receives warning from Sebi

 
Earlier this month, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) issued a cautionary letter to Nestle India over an alleged violation of insider trading regulations by a senior company official.

Also Read

Nestlé India

Sebi warns Nestle India over breach of insider trading regulations

Nestle, Kitkat

Nestle shares rise 2% after reports suggests company is mulling price hikes

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

Stocks to watch, Feb 25: M&M, Ireda, Nestle India, Airtel, Biocon

Nestlé India

Nestle India considering price hikes to counter commodity inflation

Silver lining: FMCG firms roll out tailored offerings for golden years

Defensives are back, says Nuvama; bets on Pidilite, HUL, United Breweries

 
According to a regulatory filing, Nestle India received an "administrative warning letter" from Sebi. The company has not disclosed the identity of the individual involved.  
 
"The Compliance Officer of the company has received an administrative warning letter from the Deputy General Manager of Sebi for violation of Sebi (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 ('PIT Regulations') by a designated person of the Company," the filing stated.  
 
A Nestle India spokesperson later clarified that this matter would not have a significant impact on the company's operations, news agency PTI reported.  
 

Nestle India considers price hikes

 
Last month, it was reported that the company is planning a modest price increase on its products to counter rising costs of coffee, cocoa, and edible oil while sustaining sales.
 
The company, which manufactures Nescafe instant coffee, aims to keep price hikes "as low as possible," Nestle India Managing Director Suresh Narayanan told Reuters.
 

More From This Section

Larsen & Toubro

L&T wins largest contract ever as QatarEnergy awards one worth over $4 bn

real estate

Birla Estates sells homes worth Rs 3K cr via its Gurugram project

Share purchase, agreement, deal

Dollar Tree to sell Family Dollar for $1 billion to private equity firms

JSW Infrastructure

JSW Infra closes pipeline biz purchase from JSW Utkal Steel for Rs 1,617 cr

Adani Group

Adani Group eyes Jaiprakash Associates acquisition by insolvency route

Topics : Nestle India tax notice issue BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 26 2025 | 5:21 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayLatest LIVE newsRR vs KKR Pitch ReportCBSE 12 Accountancy Question Paper 2025 Analysis SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025IPL 2025 Point TableIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon