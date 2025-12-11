Thursday, December 11, 2025 | 07:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
NHPC invests ₹98,107 cr to build 8,814 MW hydropower capacity by 2032

NHPC invests ₹98,107 cr to build 8,814 MW hydropower capacity by 2032

State-owned NHPC is undertaking a major expansion of its clean energy portfolio with investments of over Rs 98,000 crore in hydropower projects across the Northeast, Sikkim and Jammu & Kashmir

BS Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 11 2025 | 7:18 PM IST

State-owned hydro power major NHPC Ltd is currently investing Rs 98,107 crore along with its subsidiaries in setting up generation projects of 8,814 Megawatt (MW) capacity in phases through 2032, power minister Manohar Lal said today.
 
What projects are currently under construction at NHPC?
 
“There are eight hydropower projects that are currently under construction by NHPC Ltd and its joint venture or subsidiary companies with a total generation capacity of 8,514 MW,” Lal said in a written reply in Parliament.
 
Which major hydropower projects form part of this expansion?
 
The eight projects being set up by NHPC alone include the 2,000 MW Subansiri Lower plant to be commissioned in December 2026, the 2,800 MW Dibang Multipurpose project to be commissioned in 2032 and the 500 MW Teesta-VI project to start operation in 2029.
 

How is NHPC distributing its investment across regions and projects?
 
The three projects entail investment of Rs 68,273 crore by NHPC. The remaining Rs 29,834 crore investment will be made by the company along with its arms in six projects being set up in Sikkim and Jammu & Kashmir. The NHPC Group currently operates 23 hydropower projects with a combined capacity of 7,771 MW. These projects generated around 25,194 million units of power last financial year (2024-25).
 
Is NHPC expanding beyond hydropower?
 
Apart from hydro, NHPC is also currently constructing six solar power projects of 1,190 MW capacity, while an additional three solar projects of 145 MW capacity are awaiting approvals, it had said in an investor presentation in September. The company is targeting a capital expenditure of Rs 13,052 crore for the current financial year ending March 2026.

NHPC NHPC solar project

First Published: Dec 11 2025 | 7:18 PM IST

