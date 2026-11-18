US athletic wear major Nike Inc. sees its Indian business tripling in size over the next five years, Elliott Hill, president and chief executive officer (CEO) of Nike, told shareholders at its Investor Day 2026.

Cathy Sparks, vice-president and general manager, Greater China, Nike, also told investors that the company sees its India business tripling in size over the next five years as it focuses its resources on running, training and sportswear.

“We are investing for the long-term in India and resetting Greater China,” she told investors.

She added, “India represents one of our biggest opportunities in the world, and we have already been serving Indian athletes for more than 20 years. Today, India's athletic apparel and footwear market is approximately $9 billion and is projected to grow by more than 10 per cent annually, reaching approximately $14 billion by 2031.”

Nike’s ambition is to triple its business in the next five years. “We will do that by focusing our resources on running, training, and sportswear. Of course, you can't win in India without winning in the sport that India loves the most, cricket,” Sparks added.

The company is looking to tap into India’s craze for cricket as a sport. Sparks said the company would engage with Indian athletes, from gully cricket to the professionals, through product innovation, grassroots programmes and partnerships, including its new multi-year partnership with the Mumbai Indians across the men's and women's leagues, giving it a platform to connect with consumers across India and beyond.

“When cricket returns to the Olympic Games in LA28 after more than 100 years, we will be ready with a complete cricket footwear line built for how the game is played today,” she added.

Venkatesh Alagirisamy, executive vice-president and chief operating officer at Nike, also told investors that Vegam Run is a running shoe for runners in India, created with local insights.

“In several Indian languages, "Vegam" means fast. You saw what running did when we organised a small focus team around runners. Vegam Run is that formula at speed. It took five months from kickoff to production. Not long ago, a shoe like this would have taken us up to two years. Early consumer response is incredibly positive. We have 2.5 million pairs planned this fiscal year, and it isn't staying in India,” he said.