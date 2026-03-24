Nikon India opens Experience Zone in Chennai to boost creator engagement

Imaging product maker Nikon India has set up its Experience Centre in the city, aimed at strengthening its engagement with photographers, filmmakers and digital creators.

The Experience Zone underscores the focus of Nikon India on going beyond traditional retail to create 'creator-first spaces' that enable hands-on engagement, learning and community building.

The Experience Zone at Kanchan Films in the city offers access to Nikon's latest imaging portfolio, including mirrorless Z-series cameras, DSLR cameras, COOLPIX range and accessories.

Nikon India Pvt Ltd Managing Director Sajjan Kumar in a statement on Tuesday, said, "Chennai represents a dynamic and culturally rich market with a growing base of photographers, film makers and content creators." "With the launch of our new store in Chennai, we aim to deliver a premium, hands-on retail experience that empowers users to explore, engage and create with confidence. This expansion reflects our continued focus on strengthening our presence in key markets while inspiring the next generation of visual storytellers," he added.