Monday, April 07, 2025 | 07:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Nippon Life India Asset Management hires Andrew Holland to lead SIF foray

Nippon Life India Asset Management hires Andrew Holland to lead SIF foray

Holland was previously the chief executive officer of Avendus Capital Public Markets Alternate Strategies

Andrew Holland

Andrew Holland will report to Sailesh Raj Bhan, chief investment officer – equity investments.

Abhishek Kumar Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 07 2025 | 7:40 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Nippon Life India Asset Management (NAM) on Monday announced it has appointed Andrew Holland as the head of the newly introduced asset class — specialised investment funds (SIF).
 
Holland was previously the chief executive officer of Avendus Capital Public Markets Alternate Strategies. Before joining Avendus, he served as the chief executive officer of Ambit Investment Advisors, where he played a key role in building one of India’s largest hedge funds, NAM said in a release.
 
Holland will report to Sailesh Raj Bhan, chief investment officer – equity investments.
 
NAM is the second asset manager after Axis Mutual Fund to appoint a person to lead the SIF foray. Other large fund houses are also expected to follow suit as they eye the first-mover advantage in the emerging segment.
 
 
"Nippon India Mutual Fund recognises the significant potential of this proposed new asset class. This innovative investment avenue bridges the gap between traditional mutual funds and portfolio management services (PMS), offering sophisticated investment alternatives with a minimum commitment of Rs 10 lakh, appealing to high-net-worth individuals (HNIs) seeking greater flexibility," NAM said.

More From This Section

IDBI Bank

NCLAT rejects IDBI Bank's insolvency plea against Zee over Rs 150 cr dues

Adani Ports

Adani Ports begins operations at Colombo West International Terminal

Ameera Shah

Metropolis acquire Dr Ahujas' Pathology & Imaging Centre for Rs 35 cr

Synergy Group

Synergy Marine Group founder gets National Maritime Varuna Award

steel, steel industry

Tata Steel, JSW Steel post higher output in March qtr on capacity addition

Topics : Nippon Avendus Capital

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 07 2025 | 7:40 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGoa SSC Result Latest News LIVEGold and Silver Rate TodayMI vs RCB LIVE ScoreMarket Crash HistoryMI vs RCB Pitch ReportIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon