Metropolis acquire Dr Ahujas' Pathology & Imaging Centre for Rs 35 cr

Mumbai-headquartered Metropolis Healthcare on Monday said that it is set to acquire Dehradun’s leading diagnostic chain — Dr Ahuja’s Pathology and Imaging Centre (DAPIC) — in an all-cash deal valued at Rs 35 crore, marking Metropolis’ third acquisition in north India in recent months after Core Diagnostics (Delhi-NCR) and Scientific Pathology (Agra), as it eyes the Number 2 position in the North.
Having announced two acquisitions in FY25 and now one at the beginning of FY26, Metropolis is on the lookout for more inorganic opportunities. Ameera Shah, promoter and executive chairperson, Metropolis Healthcare, told Business Standard that she is hopeful they will make another acquisition this financial year. She did not wish to comment on timelines.
She elaborated that from the cash flow they generate every year, they keep around 20 per cent for working capital and around 20 per cent for declaring dividends. “That leaves us with 50–60 per cent available potentially for acquisitions. The idea is to keep generating cash from profitability through improved working capital and then to re-invest that into strategic markets where we believe we can buy well-priced acquisitions,” she said.
On the question of whether she is scaling up the business to sell a part of promoters’ shareholding or bringing in a strategic investor, Shah said: “If our interest was to sell the business, we would be maximising profits and not re-investing in labs and acquisitions.”
Founded in 1990 by Alok and Alka Ahuja, DAPIC operates two laboratories, 11 patient service centres, and nine hospital-based centres. It offers both pathology and radiology tests, and posted a revenue of Rs 11.5 crore in FY25, with pathology services contributing 73 per cent and radiology services 27 per cent. It also draws almost 80 per cent of its revenues from walk-in patients. To ensure a seamless transition, the Ahujas will continue their association with the business post-acquisition.
Shah said they are building a regionally diverse diagnostic network across north India. “These strategic moves have expanded the north India contribution to our overall revenues from 8% to an estimated 14–15%. Building on this momentum, we aim to accelerate our expansion across Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand — two high-growth markets with significant potential,” she said.
She said they see themselves as challengers in the North, where they feature among the top four players. “We want to move closer to being the Number 2 player across the North, and so we have organically started building labs in Tier-III and Tier-IV cities in the north. Around 15–17 labs and several collection centres have been opened. On top of that, these acquisitions will help cement our position further in the North,” she said. Dr Lal PathLabs is the leader in the north India market.
Uttarakhand is one of the fastest-growing diagnostic markets in north India, valued at around Rs 500 crore. “With the combined strength of DAPIC’s and Metropolis’ existing network, we are now the second-largest diagnostic chain in Uttarakhand,” said Surendran Chemmenkotil, chief executive officer, Metropolis Healthcare.