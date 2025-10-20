Monday, October 20, 2025 | 11:20 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
NMDC Steel becomes 1st Indian firm to get BIS license for hot rolled steel

NMDC Steel becomes 1st Indian firm to get BIS license for hot rolled steel

The NSL operates with a capacity of 3 million tonne per annum (MTPA) integrated steel plant located at Nagarnar in Bastar district of Chhattisgarh

NMDC

The company said that the certification underscores NMDC Steel’s commitment to quality, innovation, and sustainable development. Photo: X@nmdclimited

R Krishna Das Raipur
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 20 2025 | 11:19 AM IST

Listen to This Article

State-owned NMDC Steel Limited (NSL) has bagged an Indian Standards (IS) license for hot rolled steel strip, sheet, and plates for pipeline transportation systems, a first for any Indian company.
 
The NSL operates with a capacity of 3 million tonne per annum (MTPA) integrated steel plant located at Nagarnar in Bastar district of Chhattisgarh. It comes under the ministry of steel.
 
The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), the IS 18384:2023 certification was presented by the BIS during the World Standards Day 2025 celebration held at Raipur on October 16. Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai gave the award to Amrit Narayan, chief general manager (Steel), NMDC.
 
 
The company said that the certification underscores NMDC Steel’s commitment to quality, innovation, and sustainable development. It reinforces NSL’s vision to produce world-class steel products that meet the most demanding standards of safety and performance in the petroleum and natural gas sectors, the company said.
 
The IS 18384:2023 certification is given for excellence in steel products designed for pipeline transportation systems in the petroleum and natural gas industry. It highlights NMDC Steel’s focus on technological advancement, superior product quality, and sustainable manufacturing practices.

Amitava Mukherjee, CMD, NMDC Steel, said, “We are proud to be the first in India to receive this BIS license. It is a testament to our dedication to excellence and our contribution towards strengthening India’s industrial standards and infrastructure.”
 
NSL commenced commercial production on August 31, 2023, and has rapidly emerged as a key player in India’s steel industry.
 
In the last financial year, the company reported a sharp year-on-year revenue increase and continued sequential improvement, driven by the successful ramp-up of its state-of-the-art 3 MTPA integrated steel plant at Nagarnar.
 
For the financial year 2025(FY25), NMDC Steel reported revenue from operations of ₹8,503.05 crore, registering a robust 179 per cent growth over ₹3,048.99 crore in FY24.

First Published: Oct 20 2025 | 11:19 AM IST

