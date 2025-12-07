Sunday, December 07, 2025 | 09:31 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Ola Electric begins mass rollout of scooters powered by 4680 Bharat Cells

Ola Electric begins mass rollout of scooters powered by 4680 Bharat Cells

The model comes with a range of 320 km and gets four riding modes - Hyper, Sports, Normal and Eco

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Dec 07 2025 | 9:23 PM IST

Ola Electric on Sunday said it has commenced mass deliveries of its 4680 Bharat Cell power vehicles.

The S1 Pro+ (5.2kWh) is the first product to be powered by the company's indigenously manufactured 4680 Bharat Cell battery pack that delivers more range, better performance and enhanced safety.

"Deliveries are now in full swing, and customers are proudly riding India's first scooters powered by our own 4680 Bharat Cell. This is a big moment, not just for Ola, but for India's journey towards becoming a global EV hub," said a company spokesperson in a statement.

With its own battery packs in the vehicles, Ola Electric is now India's first company to fully own the battery pack and cell manufacturing process in-house.

 

S1 Pro+ (5.2kWh) is powered by a 13 kW motor offering a brisk acceleration of 0-40 kmph in just 2.1 seconds.

The model comes with a range of 320 km and gets four riding modes - Hyper, Sports, Normal and Eco.

It also offers enhanced safety with category-first dual ABS, and disk brakes in front and rear.

It also gets enhanced ergonomics and comfort two-tone seat with supportive foam, body-coloured mirrors, a new die-cast aluminium grab handle, rim decals, and an expanded colour palette.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Company News Ola Electric Vehicles

First Published: Dec 07 2025 | 9:23 PM IST

