Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Iffco to buy 200,000 tonne ammonia produced using green energy from ACME

Ammonia will be produced at ACME's plant in Gopalpur, Odisha using renewable energy and supply the same to Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Limited (IFFCO), it said

Foundation stone for IFFCO's nano area plant to be laid in Bengaluru today

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 05 2024 | 5:04 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Cooperative fertiliser major IFFCO will buy from ACME Cleantech Solutions about 2 lakh tonne of ammonia manufactured via renewable energy.
In a statement on Friday, IFFCO said it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with renewable energy company ACME for supply of commercial grade ammonia.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Ammonia will be produced at ACME's plant in Gopalpur, Odisha using renewable energy and supply the same to Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Limited (IFFCO), it said.
Ammonia is an important base material for fertilisers.
"IFFCO signed an MoU with ACME Cleantech Solutions for the purchase and supply of about 2,00,000 tonne ammonia made through renewable energy route," IFFCO said.
The cooperative said it will use the ammonia supplied by ACME for manufacturing complex fertilisers at Paradeep unit in Odisha and Kandla unit in Gujarat.
It also mentioned that ACME would retain a green credit and trade in the form of ITMO (Internationally Transferred Mitigation Outcomes) with other countries under Article 6 of the Paris Agreement.
 
The initiative will lead to significant decarbonisation of the economy, reduce dependence on fossil fuel imports, and enable India to assume technology and market leadership in green hydrogen, it added.
IFFCO Director Birinder Singh said, "This is a step forward in our ongoing efforts to innovate in the field of fertilizer production and supply."

Hiren Mehta, Chief Commercial Officer at ACME, said,"This partnership with IFFCO represents a significant leap forward in our mission to promote sustainable energy solutions."

The MoU will pave the way to sign bilateral agreements between India and other countries under Article 6 of the Paris Agreement, he added.
Under Article 6 of the Paris Agreement, countries are able to transfer carbon credits earned from the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions to help one or more countries meet their climate targets.

Also Read

Shah launches NUCFDC, sets target to establish urban co-op bank in all town

Iffco ranked 1st among 300 cooperatives in world, 72nd in overall turnover

Adani Power to blend green ammonia with coal to run 330-MW boiler

WCopEF aims to create 500 campus cooperatives in universities across India

Ammonia gas leak: Coromandel International Limited shut down temporarily

Singapore's Xcelerate picks up strategic stake in governance firm Stirrup

Godrej Properties sells flats worth Rs 2,690 cr in new housing project

Johnson & Johnson to buy equipment maker Shockwave Medical for $12.5 bn

Big Tech cos in race to buy training data for artificial intelligence

Bank of Maharashtra reports 16% credit growth in Q4 at Rs 2.03 trn

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : IFFCO renewable energy Fertiliser output Fertiliser firms

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 05 2024 | 5:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayIndian RupeeLok Sabha PollsRBI MPC Meeting Live UpdatesIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon