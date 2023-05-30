close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Operating environment to remain volatile amid global slowdown: HUL

HUL's outgoing Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director Sanjiv Mehta said the company delivered an impressive performance in 2022-23

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Hindustan Unilever

3 min read Last Updated : May 30 2023 | 5:20 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Leading FMCG maker HUL expects the operating environment to remain volatile with global slowdown risks and weather-related uncertainty although price increase will tail off.

In its annual report for 2022-23, the company said it anticipated a recovery in market volume gradually as consumption habits readjust with a lag.

In the near term, the operating environment is expected to remain volatile with global slowdown risks and weather-related uncertainty, said the report.

It further said,While inflation has moderated, commodities remain elevated vis--vis longer-term averages. Looking forward, we expect that the price-volume growth will rebalance.

In the March quarter earnings call, HUL said the rural slowdown is "bottoming out" and a gradual recovery in volume is expected.

However, HUL also warned that the near-term operating environment is likely to remain volatile due to global slowdown risk and uncertainty related to weather phenomena like El Nino, and heat waves.

Also Read

HUL Q4 net profit up 10% YoY, FMCG giant declares dividend of Rs 22/share

HUL well placed to partner India growth story, says Chairman Nitin Paranjpe

Price hikes to drive HUL Q4 revenue, ad-spends to dent margin: Analysts

Hindustan Unilever's royalty hike move hits investor mood, stock dips 4%

High RM prices to dent HUL's Q3 margins, revenues may rise up to 14% YoY

Tata Technologies plans to hire 1,000 women engineers to promote diversity

Inox Wind gets 150 MW wind energy project from NTPC Renewable Energy Ltd

Sun Pharma, Philogen join hands to commercialise skin cancer drug in Europe

Go First lessors' request to repossess planes on hold, not rejected: DGCA

Shift to new norms may hamper growth, margins for Cummins India in FY24

On the medium to long-term outlook, HUL in the annual report said it stays confident about the potential of the Indian FMCG sector and its ability to deliver consistent, competitive, profitable and responsible growth.

In 2022-23, HUL's turnover was up 16 per cent to Rs 58,154 crore.

HUL's outgoing Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director Sanjiv Mehta said the company delivered an impressive performance in 2022-23.

In a challenging macroeconomic environment, marked by geopolitical uncertainties, high commodity inflation and tepid market growth, the company delivered yet another year of strong results, he added.

"Going forward, in a rapidly changing and challenging business environment, I truly believe that our clear and compelling compass strategy, underlined by our purpose to make sustainable living commonplace, will hold us in good stead, making us more resilient and agile," Mehta said.

Besides, HUL is expanding its reach further to make its brands available to consumers and it continues to partner with a diverse set of customers, including traditional distributors, modern trade partners, digital commerce platforms as well as thousands of neighbourhood retailers.

"In a rapidly evolving distribution landscape, digital transformation was one of our key enablers for growth," said Mehta.

Its e-B2B app Shikhar is now used by 1.2 million retail outlets allowing them to place orders directly with HUL's distributors anytime.

"We embedded technology to improve fulfilment service to our retailers. For example, in Chennai, we are able to fulfil 90 per cent of the orders on the same or next day through our Samadhan initiative," said Mehta.

Last year, Surf Excel crossed the milestone of being a USD 1 billion brand.

"Our skin care brand Pond's has been leading the premiumisation agenda with on-trend innovations and future formats. With a very strong performance, both these brands crossed Rs 2,000 crore turnover," said HUL Chairman Nitin Paranjpe.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Inflation HUL Hindustan Unilever FMCG

First Published: May 30 2023 | 5:20 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Troubled airline Go First extends cancellation of flights until June 4

Go First
2 min read

Operating environment to remain volatile amid global slowdown: HUL

Hindustan Unilever
3 min read

BlackRock cuts Byju's valuation again. This time by 62% to $8.4 billion

Byju's
1 min read

Tata Technologies plans to hire 1,000 women engineers to promote diversity

tata steelwork, tata, tata group
2 min read

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Q4 profit before tax rises 7.6% to Rs 254 crore

Apollo Hospitals
2 min read

Most Popular

Taxing times: Income tax heat on start-ups over unexplained funds

tax notice to startups
4 min read

IRCTC Q4 results: PAT jumps 30% YoY to Rs 279 cr, declares dividend of 100%

IRCTC cancels 202 trains today, 9 September 2022
2 min read

NBCC (India) Q4 results: Net profit rises 205% to Rs 108 cr, revenue up 14%

The combined net profit of 20 cyclical companies in the index is expected to grow by 38.8 per cent YoY to Rs 1.01 trillion
2 min read

Conventional 2W makers take prime spot in EV sales, courtesy Bajaj, TVS

Electric Two-wheelers
3 min read

Can Adani convince investors to back his capital-hungry businesses?

Adani electricity
6 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon