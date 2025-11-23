Sunday, November 23, 2025 | 11:42 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Aurobindo incurring loss at China Plant, hopes to achieve break-even by Q4

Aurobindo incurring loss at China Plant, hopes to achieve break-even by Q4

The Hyderabad-based drug major remains confident about sustaining its growth momentum and driving value creation across all businesses

Aurobindo Pharma, Aurobindo Pharma logo

Aurobindo Pharma is currently incurring a loss at its China-based facility | Photo: Company website

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 23 2025 | 11:35 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Aurobindo Pharma is currently incurring a loss at its China-based facility and expects the plant to achieve break-even by the end of the fiscal year, according to its CFO S Subramanian.

The Hyderabad-based drug major remains confident about sustaining its growth momentum and driving value creation across all businesses, he said.

"China (plant), as on date in the quarter, I will be incurring a loss of around maybe a million dollars, but, probably, we will be able to achieve the break-even between Q3 and Q4 and after that, China will start moving up in the overall contributing to the growth of the EBITDA growth," Subramanian said in an analyst call.

 

The oral-solid-dosage (OSD) facility in China continues to ramp up, advancing towards the capacity of two billion, backed by European approval of ten products and three local product approvals, he stated.

The site is on track to deliver EBITDA break-even by Q3-Q4 FY26, reinforcing its strategic importance to the global network, he added.

Also Read

Aurobindo Pharma share price

Q2FY26 results in line; Aurobindo Pharma could gain 25%, says Nuvama

market, stock market, investor, BSE, NSE

Q2 results today: Britannia, Inox, Zydus Wellness among 118 firms

Zydus Lifesciences, pharma

Nifty Pharma down 2.5% as Trump slaps 100% import tariffs; impact decoded

Trump's plans to cut drug prices in US may impact Indian pharma landscape

Dr Reddy's, Sun: Pharma stocks can crash up to 30% on Trump's 100% tariff

Fire, Fire accident

Fire at Aurobindo Pharma's Andhra unit halts production temporarily

On domestic operations, he noted that during the second quarter, the company produced around 1,050 MT of Pen-G by operating at 40-50 per cent capacity, amounting to around 6,000 MT production on an annualised basis.

"It is pertinent to note that the yields are consistently improving. Like other companies, we have made our representation to the government to implement the minimum import price, which will support the further ramp up in achieving 100 per cent capacity utilisation, taking the production to 15,000 MT in a very short term," he pointed out.

Subramanian said Europe continues to deliver robust revenue growth, underscoring the region's strategic importance and operational strength.

In the US, Dayton (facility) has transitioned into the commercial phase, with manufacturing underway, packaging approval secured, and product launches scheduled from January, positioning the site to start contributing significant revenues in FY27, he added.

"In the next two years, our growth will be driven by several key factors, including ramp-up of our Pen-G facility, commercialisation of the biosimilar portfolio and rapid progress in our biologic CMO (contract manufacturing operations)," Subramanian stated.

The company expects continued improvement in the injectable business, driven by continued supply ramp-up, increasing supplies from the China plant to Europe, additional contribution from a robust pipeline of new launches and the Lannett acquisition in the US, which will further strengthen the market position, expand portfolio and drive medium-term growth, he added.

"We are confident of achieving our internal margin target of 20-21 per cent for FY26," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Rolls-Royce

Rolls-Royce expects non-govt power biz to outgrow govt supplies by 2026-27

TCS, Tata Consultancy Services

US court upholds $194 mn damages against TCS in DXC trade secrets case

Byju Raveendran

US court cites Byju Raveendran's non-compliance, orders $1 bn penalty

Zomato

Labour codes will boost social security access for gig workers: Eternal

startup funding, startups

Sagarmala Finance Corp to raise ₹8,000 crore to boost maritime sector

Topics : Aurobindo Pharma Pharma sector Pharma Companies

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 23 2025 | 11:35 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCapillary Technologies IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Rate TodayDelhi Police Operation CyHawkSudeep Pharma IPOTejas Fighter Jet CrashesSkincare Red FlagsLave Agni 4Personal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon