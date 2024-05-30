Oyo posts maiden profitable year with Rs 100 cr PAT in FY24: Ritesh Agarwal

Oravel Stays, the parent company of hospitality major Oyo, has recorded its first-ever profitable financial year in 2023-24, posting a profit after tax (PAT) of nearly Rs 100 crore during the period, said founder and chief executive officer (CEO) Ritesh Agarwal.

Agarwal, in a post on social media platform X, added that he expects growth not just in India, but in other key markets like the Nordics, South East Asia, the US, and the UK as well.

"We had our maiden net profitable financial year at nearly Rs 100 crore. This was our eighth consecutive quarter of a positive Ebitda and we also have a cash balance of about Rs 1,000 crore," his post read.

Agarwal had previously, in a townhall meeting on May 22, revealed that the company had achieved its maiden net profitable year with a PAT of Rs 99.6 crore (around $12 million) in FY24.

“I see growth ahead not just in India with emerging travel trends such as premiumisation, spiritual travel, business travel and conferences, destination weddings but also in our other key markets of Nordics, South East Asia, US, and UK. FY25 will clearly be even more exciting," he added.

Business Standard had, in March, reported that Oyo was eyeing to clock Rs 100 crore in Q4FY24 profit after tax (PAT). Agarwal had, in an internal review meeting at the time, attributed the growth in profits to steady topline growth and improved user confidence.

After becoming net profitable since the second quarter of FY24, Oyo has been recording bottom-line growth each quarter. The company had marked its maiden profitable quarter with a PAT of over Rs 16 crore in Q2FY24, after which it doubled this figure to around Rs 30 crore in Q3FY24.

Global rating agency Fitch recently upgraded Oravel Stays Limited's (Oyo) long-term foreign- and local-currency issuer default ratings to 'B' from 'B-'. The rating agency has also upgraded Oyo's senior secured term loan facility to 'B' from 'B-', citing the company's improving financial profile driven by sustained Ebitda growth and a recent $195 million debt buyback.

Oyo clocked an adjusted Ebitda of Rs 888 crore (around $107 million) for FY24, up from Rs 274 crore (around $33 million) in FY23. In FY24, the company added about 5,000 hotels and 6,000 homes globally. The gross booking value (GBV) per storefront per month for hotels stood at Rs 3.32 lakh (roughly $4,000).

The travel tech platform's gross margins improved in FY24, reaching Rs 2,508 crore (around $302 million), up from Rs 2,350 crore (around $283 million) in FY23, and operating costs also improved, decreasing from 19 per cent of GBV in FY23 to 14 per cent of GBV in FY24.

This comes days after the company withdrew its draft papers for an initial public offering (IPO) for the second time in three years.

The firm is reportedly close to finalising a refinancing plan and is looking to raise $350 million to $450 million through bond issuance.

Meanwhile, the company is also looking to tap private investors for equity funding at a $3 billion to $4 billion valuation to cut debt, media reports said.