Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (0.21%)
65539.42 + 137.50
Nifty (0.16%)
19465.00 + 30.45
Nifty Midcap (0.08%)
37801.65 + 31.45
Nifty Smallcap (-0.10%)
5329.60 -5.45
Nifty Bank (-0.33%)
43946.40 -144.55
Heatmap

Padmaja Reddy's Keertana expects loans to grow to Rs 3,000 cr by Mar '25

Approaching RBI for NBFC-MFI license

investments, mutual funds

Representative Image

Abhijit Lele Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 16 2023 | 4:27 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Keertana Finserv Pvt Ltd, a new non-banking financial company (NBFC) controlled by Spandana Sphoorty's founder Padmaja Reddy, has projected assets under management (AUM) to grow between Rs 2,500 crore and Rs 3,000 crore by the end of March 2025. The focus is on microloans and gold loans. Its AUM stood at Rs 762 crore at the end of June 2023.

Keertana Finserv is approaching the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to obtain a non-banking financial company-microfinance institution (NBFC-MFI) licence to run its microfinance business under a subsidiary.

C H Manikanta, head of finance at Keertana Finserv, stated that the equity capital to support growth in the loan book would come from the promoter family in FY24. The company is exploring options to engage institutional investors in the next financial year (FY25) to raise equity capital.

Rating agency ICRA estimated that Keertana would need an incremental capital infusion of Rs 250 crore to Rs 300 crore over the next two financial years (FY24 and FY25).

The company has adequate capitalisation with a net worth of Rs 224 crore as of June 30, 2023, compared to Rs 174 crore as of March 31, 2023, and comfortable gearing of 2.8 times. Over the past 15 months, promoters have infused Rs 150 crore in the fiscal year 2023 and Rs 38 crore in the first quarter of FY24. On a steady-state basis, the company plans to maintain gearing (debt to equity ratio) at around four times, said another agency, CRISIL.

As for the funding requirement (money for lending), it is estimated at Rs 1,200 crore in FY24. These funds will be raised through term loans, non-convertible debentures, including a public issue and securitisation, Manikanta said.

Also Read

Banking system 'strong enough to survive' policy rate changes: FinMin study

Going to the bank with Rs 2,000 notes? Things you should keep in mind

Private banks register higher growth in deposits vs PSBs; rise 9.6% YoY

Independent houses, charging infra boosting EV popularity in non-metros

Banks request RBI to extend reporting time frame for loan related fraud

Zoom walks back on new terms of service after backlash over user data

Hyundai Motor's India unit to buy General Motors' Maharashtra plant

TVS, BMW in discussions to expand manufacturing network beyond India

Aurobindo Pharma gets USFDA nod to make, market generic Icatibant injection

Coal India capex spending grows 8.5% to Rs 4,700 cr in Apr-Jul: Officials


CRISIL stated that the portfolio comprises a wide range of asset classes including gold loans (55 per cent), group loans (30 per cent), and business loans and Loan Against Property (LAP) (15 per cent).

Currently, 94 per cent of the loan portfolio is from Andhra Pradesh. The company plans to diversify the book by expanding its branch network, entering into Odisha and Gujarat. It already has a presence in the southern region including Puducherry with 248 branches, to be scaled up to 400 by March 2025.

Topics : Reserve Bank of India NBFC

First Published: Aug 16 2023 | 4:17 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News Live UpdatesGold-Silver PriceHyundai-General Motors DealStock to watch todayIMD Weather Update TodayThe Vaccine WarPM-eBus SewaiPhone 15 ProductionUniform Civil Code

Companies News

Coal India capex spending grows 8.5% to Rs 4,700 cr in Apr-Jul: OfficialsM&M expects to produce 200K EVs from upcoming Chakan plant by 2029: Nakra

India News

Schools, colleges in Himachal to remain shut today, death toll rises to 57Yamuna's water level in Delhi rises again amid rains in Himachal

Technology News

Australian court fines Dell unit $6.5 mn for misleading customersApple AirPods to be made in India at Foxconn factory in Hyderabad

Economy News

Govt to launch Vishwakarma Yojana for skilled traditional craftsmenIndia's fuel sales slow down due to monsoon rains, shows prelim data
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan Election 2023Telangana Election 2023Madhya Pradesh Election 2023Chhattisgarh Election 2023Mizoram Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024BudgetAssembly Election 2023
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon