Paytm expected to achieve EBITDA breakeven in the current quarter

It is also projected to achieve breakeven at the net profit level in Q4FY26, brokerage firm Mirae Asset Capital Markets said in a note

Paytm

The company’s stock traded marginally higher by 0.03 per cent at Rs 982.30 on the BSE on Friday. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 03 2025 | 8:44 PM IST

One97 Communications, the company that operates the Paytm brand, is expected to achieve breakeven at an EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation) level before employee stock ownership plan (ESOP) expenses in the current or fourth quarter of financial year 2024-25 (Q4FY25), according to two brokerage estimates.
 
It is also projected to achieve breakeven at the net profit level in Q4FY26, brokerage firm Mirae Asset Capital Markets said in a note.
 
The company’s stock traded marginally higher by 0.03 per cent at Rs 982.30 on the BSE on Friday.
 
The breakeven is expected to be driven by an improved contribution of financial services to its revenue pie.
 
 
In Q2FY25, the Noida-based company posted a consolidated profit of Rs 928.3 crore, boosted by the sale of its movie ticketing and events business to Zomato.

“Despite facing recent regulatory restrictions that caused a decline in its monthly transactions (71 million in Q2FY25 versus 100 million in Q3FY24), Paytm’s merchant base has remained stable at 42 million due to strategic measures to retain existing merchants on its platform,” Mirae Asset Capital Markets said in the note.
 
Paytm had posted a wider consolidated loss of Rs 549.6 crore in Q4FY24 compared to Rs 168.4 crore in Q4FY23. This followed the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) action on the firm’s associate entity Paytm Payments Bank.
 
In the quarters succeeding the RBI’s action, the company paused payments and financial services such as wallets and buy now, pay later (BNPL) loans.
 
However, gross merchandise value (GMV) at the company is expected to improve with the potential revival of such products in the future, Mirae Asset Capital Markets added.
 
“We estimate 10 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) growth in GMV in Q3FY25 to Rs 4.9 trillion. Revenue from operations is projected to increase 8 per cent Q-o-Q to Rs 1,800 crore (Rs 18 billion), while contribution profit is estimated to rise 14 per cent Q-o-Q to Rs 1,012 crore (Rs 10.12 billion) in Q3FY25,” said Motilal Oswal Financial Services in a research note.
 
For the company, revenue from operations declined 34.1 per cent from Rs 2,518.6 crore in Q2FY24 to Rs 1,659.5 crore in Q2FY25. Sequentially, however, revenue grew 10.5 per cent from Rs 1,501.6 crore in Q1FY25.
 
Currently, the company has a base of 42 million registered merchants, including 11.2 million payment devices deployed among them. The number of merchants has largely remained unchanged after the RBI action, Mirae Asset Capital Markets noted.
 
Following the banking regulator’s crackdown on its payments bank in January last year, the company lost its market share in India’s real-time payments service Unified Payments Interface (UPI) from 12.79 per cent in January 2024 to 6.91 per cent in November 2024, according to data from the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI).
 
In September last year, the company’s founder and chief executive officer (CEO) Vijay Shekhar Sharma said the firm would focus on its core business of payments and cross-selling financial services as it works to achieve ‘profitability soon.’
 
In 2024, the company sold its movie and ticketing business to Zomato for Rs 2,048 crore and divested its stake in Japanese fintech PayPay at a valuation of around Rs 2,000 crore ($250 million).
 

Topics : Paytm Paytm revenue Paytm Money paytm payment bank

First Published: Jan 03 2025 | 8:40 PM IST

