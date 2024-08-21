Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Companies / News / Paytm to sell entertainment ticketing business to Zomato for Rs 2,048 crore

Paytm to sell entertainment ticketing business to Zomato for Rs 2,048 crore

One 97 Communications said in an exchange filing that it will now focus on strengthening the core payments and financial services distribution

Zomato, Zomato stock, Food delivery

Photographer: Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg

Barkha Mathur New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 21 2024 | 9:06 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Zomato to acquire the movie and events ticketing businesses of Paytm's for Rs 2,048 crore, digital payments firm said in an exchange filing on Wednesday.
 
The company said that it will now focus on strengthening the core payments and financial services distribution.

"Paytm agrees to sell Entertainment Ticketing Business to Zomato for Rs 2,048 cr; strengthens focus on core payments and financial services distribution,” said One 97 Communications Limited, which owns the Paytm brand.

"This deal, valued at Rs 2,048 crores on a cash-free, debt-free basis, stands as a testament to the value Paytm has created  through its entertainment ticketing business, bringing choice and convenience to millions of Indians with its services and scale," the company further said.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The entertainment ticketing business, including movies, sports, and events, will remain available on the Paytm app during a transition period of up to 12 months, the company stated.

 

Also Read

Zomato, Zomato stock, Food delivery

Antfin Singapore Holding divests 2.1% stake in Zomato for Rs 4,771 cr

Zomato, Zomato stock, Food delivery

Zomato zooms past Swiggy in terms of growth in July, captures more market

Zomato is now allowing its users to build multiple carts at one time

Zomato shares worth Rs 5,438 cr sold in block deal, Antfin likely seller

Markets, Buy, Sell, Stocks

Ola Electric charges new-age stocks; Can Zomato, Paytm extend rally ahead?

equity trading volumes, share market

Stocks to watch, Aug 20: Zomato, IndusInd Bank, Saraswati Saree Depot

Topics : Zomato Paytm One97 Communications

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 21 2024 | 9:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodaySaraswati Saree Depot listingKolkata Doctor rape-murder case LIVEMpox Virus UpdatesBharat Bandh 2024Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case UpdateBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon