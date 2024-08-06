Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

PB Fintech posts consolidated net profit at Rs 60 crore in Q1 FY25

The overall adjusted Earnings before Tax, Interest, Amortization, Depreciation (EBITDA) margin improved from (-)31 per cent in Q1 FY24 to 12 per cent in Q1 FY25

q1 results, company quarter 1

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

Aathira Varier Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 06 2024 | 9:23 PM IST

Listen to This Article

PB Fintech on Tuesday posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 60 crore in the April-June quarter of FY25 as compared to a loss of Rs 11.41 crore in the year-ago period.

This is the third consecutive quarter that the company has recorded a net profit.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

During the period under review, revenues grew by 52 per cent to Rs 1,010 crore as compared to Rs 666 crore in Q1 FY24.

The overall adjusted Earnings before Tax, Interest, Amortization, Depreciation (EBITDA) margin improved from (-)31 per cent in Q1 FY24 to 12 per cent in Q1 FY25.

During the quarter under review, growth in the credit business of the company has seen moderation with disbursals at Rs 3,140 crore as compared to Rs 3,542 crore during the same period last year. The number of credit cards issued (on behalf of banks) during Q1 FY25 also dropped to 1.3 lakh from 1.4 lakh during the same period last year.

The company further added that its key focus area is to scale the secured credit business by building strong distribution and fulfilment capabilities along with wider and deeper partnerships.

More From This Section

Our focus will be growing in a prudent, responsible manner: ICICI Bank CEO

JSW MG Motor expects 250% EV sales growth in 2024, says Rajeev Chaba

Novo Nordisk plans to introduce drug for sickle cell disease in 3-5 years

Dabur to Marico: India Inc takes stock of losses due to Bangladesh crisis

NCLT to hear RCAP-IIHL resolution case, expected to give directions to both


It also intends to build a Personal Finance Management platform and a loyalty program to drive this engagement, which would help consumers to improve their credit health and overall financial wellness.

Also Read

WazirX fallout: On crypto bourses table, a reparation fund for clients

Fintech Infibeam Avenues to acquire controlling stake in Rediff.com

Most fintech, banking apps tap into users' location, other information

Navi Finserv closes $38 mn personal loan securitisation deal with JP Morgan

White Matter Advisory acquires 90% stakes in fintech startup Fairexpay

Topics : Fintech sector Personal Finance Q1 results

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 06 2024 | 9:23 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayParis Olympics 2024 LIVEParliament Season LIVEStock Market CrashLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBangladesh protestsOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon