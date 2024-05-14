PE firm ChrysCapital to invest up to Rs 830 crore in centre for sight

Private equity (PE) firm ChrysCapital on Monday announced that it will invest up to $100 million (around Rs 830 crore) in Delhi-based eyecare chain Centre for Sight (CFS).

The transaction will involve a mix of primary infusion and purchase of the entire stake held by Mahindra Holdings Limited (MHL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Mahindra and Mahindra for acquiring a significant minority stake in CFS, said a joint statement.

“This investment will support CFS’s ability to further scale and serve the growing demand for eye care in India both across Tier-I and Tier-II cities,” the statement added.

Founded in 1996, CFS is amongst the top three organised eye care chains in India, with an established pan-India presence with an annual footfall of more than 1.5 million. The company currently operates 83 centres across 15 states and 39 cities.





This investment from ChrysCapital, which is a mix of primary and secondary infusion, will support CFS in accelerating its expansion plans and will also provide an exit for MHL, who invested in the company in 2019.

O3 Capital acted as the exclusive financial advisor for the transaction.

Commenting on the investment, Raghav Ramdev, managing director at ChrysCapital, said that the healthcare sector in India is a key area of focus for ChrysCapital, given the significantly underserved market and the potential for share gain for organised players.

Dr Mahipal Sachdev, chairman and founder of Centre for Sight, said that ChrysCapital’s investment is an endorsement of Centre for Sight’s capabilities and will also provide impetus to the company’s growth plans of strengthening its leadership position.

The PE firm expects organised branded chains such as CFS to gain share from standalone clinics, with ChrysCapital seeing an opportunity for the company to further scale through accretive tuck-in acquisitions at an accelerated pace in the next few years.

“CFS has strong potential to accelerate its growth trajectory that it has showcased over the last five years driven by continued growth in existing centres and expansions through a mix of greenfield centres and inorganic expansion,” the company statement added.