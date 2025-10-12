Sunday, October 12, 2025 | 07:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Philips to expand male grooming, mother and child care range in India

Philips to expand male grooming, mother and child care range in India

Philips India, which recently launched the rechargeable intimate skin-protect grooming device OneBlade targeting Gen Z consumers, noted that premium products are rapidly gaining traction

Royal Philips

Image: Bloomberg

Himanshu Thakur New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 12 2025 | 7:28 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Philips, the global health technology company, has announced plans to expand its portfolio of male grooming and mother-and-child care products in India, while also introducing select international product categories to the domestic market.
 
Philips India recently launched the rechargeable intimate skin-protect grooming device OneBlade, targeting Gen Z consumers, and noted that premium products are rapidly gaining traction. The company reported over 75 per cent growth in its premium segment, reflecting a clear consumer shift towards higher-end offerings.
 
“We will continue to strengthen male grooming and mother-and-child care with continuous innovations, while also bringing our global product categories, already successful in other markets, into India,” said Smit Shukla, head of Philips Personal Health India Subcontinent, in an interview with PTI.
 
 
He further mentioned that the company possesses a broad global portfolio in oral care and is evaluating its potential introduction to the Indian market. Philips is carefully assessing which products are likely to drive the most consumer demand in the country.
 
Vidyut Kaul, head of Personal Health for Philips’ Growth Region (JAPAC, ISC, META & LATAM), stated that, excluding the manual razors segment, the market has been growing at a mid-to-high single-digit annual rate over the past five years. Philips India currently holds approximately 50–60 per cent market share in the grooming segment.

Also Read

medtech, medical technology, healthcare, medical

MedTech multinationals bet big on India, eyeing global hub statuspremium

Philips, Philips logo

Philips eyes strong double-digit growth as India nears top-five market spot

Railways, train

Jal Shakti, Skills ministries lag as railways lead pack in total spendingpremium

Delhi air quality

Delhi's air quality 'moderate', temperature below 20 deg C for third day

voting

Bihar polls: NDA announces seat sharing, BJP and JD(U) get 101 each

 
In April this year, the company launched its most advanced and premium shaver, noting that demand in the premium segment has exceeded supply, with growth surpassing 75 per cent.
 
Kaul highlighted that the male grooming segment continues to be a key growth driver, followed closely by mother-and-child care. Both portfolios have performed exceptionally well over the past two to three years, and they are expected to drive further growth while expanding consumer access.
 
“In addition, the personal care and personal grooming segments will continue to accelerate the growth journey in India,” Kaul added.

More From This Section

Telecom sector

Telecom infra maker Prose Technologies expects 15-20% growth in 2026

real estate, realty firms

Prestige Estates Projects launches 620 homes worth ₹2,200 cr in Ghaziabad

Kirloskar Group

Kirloskar Group charts growth path across biz; bets on industrial revivalpremium

Rahul Garg, founder & CEO, Moglix

Moglix adopts supply-chain hedging as India eyes chip self-reliancepremium

real estate, realty firms

Lodha Developers buys 1 land parcel in Q2 to build homes worth ₹2,300 cr

Topics : Philips male grooming industry Philips India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 12 2025 | 7:28 PM IST

Explore News

IND vs WI LIVE Score 2nd Test, Day 3Stocks to Watch TodayYouTube Second Chance ProgramWorld Mental Health Day 2025Religare Broking Top Stocks PickGold-Silver Price TodayTCS Q2 ResultNEEP PG Result CancelledUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon