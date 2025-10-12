Sunday, October 12, 2025 | 06:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Elections / Bihar Elections / News / Bihar polls: NDA announces seat sharing, BJP and JD(U) get 101 each

Bihar polls: NDA announces seat sharing, BJP and JD(U) get 101 each

This is the first time that the JD(U) is not contesting more seats than the BJP in an assembly election in a clear indication of the realignment of strength within the ruling alliance

Press Trust of India
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 12 2025 | 6:54 PM IST

NDA seat-sharing for Bihar polls announced; BJP, JD(U) get 101 each New Delhi, Oct 12 (PTI) The BJP and the JD(U) will each contest on 101 seats in the Bihar assembly elections, while Union minister Chirag Paswan-led Lok Janshakti Party will field its candidates on 29 seats, Union minister and BJP's Bihar polls in-charge Dharmendra Pradhan announced on Sunday. 
In a post on X as the meeting of the BJP's Central Election Committee, which includes Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other senior leaders, started, Pradhan said Union minister Jitan Ram Manjhi-led Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) and Upendra Kushwaha-led Rashtriya Lok Morcha will field their candidates on six seats each. 
 
He claimed all National Democratic Alliance (NDA) partners have completed the seat-distribution exercise in a cordial manner.
He said, "Leaders and workers of all NDA parties welcome this with happiness. Bihar is ready for another NDA government." The announcement followed days of negotiations involving senior BJP leadership and their allies except the JD(U), which had reached an understanding with the principal NDA party earlier. 
Allies like Paswan, Manjhi and Kushwaha drove a hard bargain with the BJP and blew hot and cold in talks, even as the negotiation continued. Paswan appears to have prevailed on the BJP in conceding to his party more seats than it was earlier willing to. 

The 243-seat Bihar assembly will go to the polls in two phases on November 6 and 11. 
In 2020, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led JD(U) had contested on 115 seats and the BJP on 110 seats, while Paswan had contested separately. 
This is the first time that the JD(U) is not contesting more seats than the BJP in an assembly election in a clear indication of the realignment of strength within the ruling alliance.
 

Topics : Bihar Elections 2025 Elections Assembly Election

First Published: Oct 12 2025 | 6:54 PM IST

