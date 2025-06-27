Friday, June 27, 2025 | 04:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / News / PhysicsWallah, CSC Academy to set up digital university for rural learners

PhysicsWallah, CSC Academy to set up digital university for rural learners

The programmes will be delivered through PhysicsWallah online, offline and hybrid modes as well as Common Service Centres as learning hubs

Physics Wallah founders Alakh Pandey and Prateek Mishra

"The partnership attempts to leverage PW's expertise in creating various educational and skill development programmes with CSCA's nationwide network of CSCs," the release said.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 27 2025 | 4:05 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Education company PhysicsWallah has joined hands with CSC Academy (CSCA), a not-for-profit organisation under the IT Ministry's Common Services Centres (CSC), to set up a digital university for rural learners, a release said on Friday.

The Digital University - envisioned under the partnership - will offer accredited online degree programmes and certifications, with Common Services Centres (CSCs) serving as digital learning centres. This would be aimed at expanding access to quality higher education across rural and underserved regions of India.

"The partnership attempts to leverage PW's expertise in creating various educational and skill development programmes with CSCA's nationwide network of CSCs," the release said.

 

The programmes will be delivered through PhysicsWallah online, offline and hybrid modes as well as Common Service Centres as learning hubs.

This partnership will aim to target skill-based training, co-developing courses and certificate programmes in emerging areas such as cyber security, artificial intelligence, and behavioural science. Further to aid rural capability development, PhysicsWallah will train CSCA and Village Level Entrepreneurs (VLEs), who will further support the academic delivery at the local level, the release added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jun 27 2025 | 4:05 PM IST

