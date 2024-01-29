Sensex (    %)
                        
PNB board approves fund raising of Rs 7,500 cr via share sale in FY25

The board gave nod for raising of equity capital for an amount aggregating up to Rs 7,500 crore in one or more tranches during FY2024-25 through QIP/FPO

The fund raising should be done in such a manner that the shareholding of the Government of India does not fall below 52 per cent, it added | Photo Credit: Ruby Sharma

Last Updated : Jan 29 2024 | 8:47 PM IST

State-owned Punjab National Bank (PNB) on Monday said the board of the bank has given green signal for raising Rs 7,500 crore through Qualified Institutions Placement (QIP)/Follow-on Public Offer (FPO) during 2024-25.
The decision in this respect was taken in a meeting held on January 29.
The board gave nod for raising of equity capital for an amount aggregating up to Rs 7,500 crore in one or more tranches during FY2024-25 through Qualified Institutions Placement (QIP)/Follow-on Public Offer (FPO) or any other permitted mode or a combination, PNB said in a regulatory filing.
The fund raising should be done in such a manner that the shareholding of the Government of India does not fall below 52 per cent, it added.

First Published: Jan 29 2024 | 8:47 PM IST

