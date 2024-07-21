Poonawalla Fincorp top deck sees rejig, 5 seniors opt for early retirement

The brass at Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd (PFL) is going through a major rejig with five senior executives in compliance, risk management, and internal audit verticals opting for an early retirement, the Pune-based non-banking financial company (NBFC) informed the exchanges.

The move comes a month after Arvind Kapil took charge as the managing director and chief executive.

PFL’s board of directors at its meeting on July 20, 2024, considered and approved the early retirements and appointment of new persons for the position, it said in a filing to the BSE.

Manoj Gujaran, the chief compliance officer (CCO) has retired from July 20, 2024.