HR firm CIEL group to hit capital market with IPO by first half of 2024

The Initial Public Offering of human resources solutions provider CIEL Group is expected in the first half of 2024.

The city-based company has 'rigorously' invested in optimizing the HR processes with digital intervention, said CIEL Group Executive Chairperson and Director K Pandiarajan on Tuesday.

"CIEL's digital forays in the past year have majorly contributed to the growth of CIEL Group in the H1. I am confident that we are not far from our IPO plans, being the only player to provide a full spectrum of HR services and having a strong geographic presence with 77 offices in 47 locations in India," he said.

"I take pride in announcing that CIEL has rigorously invested in optimizing HR processes with digital intervention," he told reporters.

The IPO would help in strengthening these plans, positioning CIEL as the leading HR services provider, offering seamless end-to-end HR solutions, he added.

The upcoming IPO is expected to enable CIEL to support its technology investments for digital assets and team expansion apart from pursuing the trajectory of inorganic growth.

On the job market expected during the second half of the year, in a statement, CIEL Group said the recruitment activities in information technology, outsourcing, and startups are expected to pick up in January-March 2024.

Bright spots can be witnessed in Banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), electric vehicles, healthcare, and telecom sectors.

According to the company, employment in Tier II and III cities is expected to grow faster than that in the metros backed by the growth of the internet and shifting consumer spending towards online shopping.

Also Read Three companies file draft papers with Sebi to raise funds via IPOs RIL, ITC lift Sensex 418 pts, Nifty regains 18,700; MRF tops Rs 1-L mark Sensex slips 347 pts on profit-taking, Nifty holds 18,500; RIL, SBI dip 2% Sensex rises for 3rd straight day, up 85pts ahead of Fed outcome; RIL leads RIL, ITC, HDFC twins lift Sensex 345 pts up; Bank Nifty hits new peak RBI suspends Bank of Baroda from adding new customers to mobile app Tel Aviv flights: Air India offers waiver of ticket cancellation charges Warner Music India acquires artist management company E-Positive Prosus-owned PayU targets Feb for filing IPO worth $500 mn, hires bankers PepsiCo bets on price hikes to again raise annual profit forecast