Home / Companies / News / Prashant Janaswamy appointed as Chief Information Officer of Essar Energy

Prashant Janaswamy appointed as Chief Information Officer of Essar Energy

According to the statement, Essar Energy Transition's EET Fuels (the trading name of Essar Oil (UK)) announced the appointment of Janaswamy as Chief Information Officer

Prashant will lead the development and implementation of EET Fuels' digital transformation strategy, with an aim to modernise the company's technology infrastructure. | Photo: Rediff Money

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 14 2025 | 10:01 PM IST

Essar Energy Transition's EET Fuels on Monday said it has appointed Prashant Janaswamy as its Chief Information Officer.

Prashant will lead the development and implementation of EET Fuels' digital transformation strategy, with an aim to modernise the company's technology infrastructure and enhance data-driven decision-making, a company statement said.

His expertise includes digital transformation, technology modernisation, and data-driven decision-making.

He brings over 25 years of global experience across the UK, the US, India, and the Middle East, having held senior roles such as CIO, CTO, and Chief Data and Automation Officer at leading companies in the energy, oil and gas, and manufacturing sectors.

 

EET Fuels CEO Deepak Maheshwari said, "Prashant's appointment demonstrates our commitment to leveraging cutting-edge technology to drive our business forward. His extensive experience and innovative approach will be invaluable as we continue to advance our digital transformation initiatives".

"The company's commitment to innovation and technology modernisation aligns perfectly with my passion for driving growth and efficiency through digital transformation. I look forward to working with the team to achieve our goals," Janaswamy said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Apr 14 2025 | 10:01 PM IST

