Home / Companies / News / Premji Invest-backed People Housing Finance eyes ₹12,000-crore loan book

Premji Invest-backed People Housing Finance eyes ₹12,000-crore loan book

The affordable housing financier plans to consolidate Centrum and Capital Housing, expand across Tier-II and III cities, and quadruple its portfolio over five years

With fresh capital, People Home Finance plans to accelerate its expansion across Tier-II and Tier-III cities, focusing on underserved borrowers.

BS Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 10 2025 | 8:46 PM IST

Premji Invest-backed People Home Finance Ltd (PHFL), an affordable housing finance company, aims to expand its loan portfolio to about ₹12,000 crore over the next five years, said Anil Kothuri, managing director and chief executive.
 
In August 2025, Weaver Services acquired 100 per cent stake in Capital Home Loans Ltd, later rebranding it as People Housing Finance. Around the same time, the company signed an agreement to raise $170 million (₹1,400 crore) from Premji Invest and Lightspeed Venture to strengthen its housing finance business.
 
Also in August, Weaver inked a deal to acquire a 75 per cent stake in Centrum Housing Finance Ltd (CHFL) for about ₹600 crore. Currently, Centrum has a loan book of ₹1,000 crore, while Capital’s portfolio stands at ₹500 crore.
 
 
Integration and expansion roadmap
 
Kothuri said work on consolidating the two housing finance entities and meeting regulatory requirements was underway. “The combined entity will have its first balance sheet in FY27,” he said.

Following integration, the company expects to have a capital base of about ₹2,000 crore and maintain leverage of four times. PHFL targets growing its loan book to ₹12,000 crore within five years, supported by capital infusion and operational synergies.
 
Focus on affordable housing and technology
 
With fresh capital, People Home Finance plans to accelerate its expansion across Tier-II and Tier-III cities, focusing on underserved borrowers.
 
“The company will continue to invest in branches, people, proprietary technology, and risk systems designed to make home ownership a reality for underserved Indians,” Kothuri said.
 

First Published: Oct 10 2025 | 8:46 PM IST

