Home / Companies / News / Samsung sees strong Navratri sales driven by GST cuts, AI phone demand

Samsung sees strong Navratri sales driven by GST cuts, AI phone demand

The brand reports record smartphone and TV sales during Navratri and Dussehra, driven by GST rate cuts, festive offers, and rising demand for premium AI devices

Sharleen Dsouza Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 10 2025 | 8:18 PM IST

Samsung India, the country’s largest consumer electronics brand, said on Friday that it witnessed a strong start to the festive season, buoyed by positive consumer sentiment, attractive festive deals, and the recent GST rate cuts on televisions and air conditioners.
 
The company said its premium smartphones hit a record high in sales during the Navratri and Dussehra period, led by its Galaxy AI-powered portfolio, including the Galaxy Z Fold7, Galaxy S25, and Galaxy S24 series.
 
On September 22, the government cut GST rates on television panels above 32 inches and air conditioners to 18 per cent from 28 per cent, giving a significant boost to demand.
 
 
Premium smartphone and TV sales lead growth
 
“The sale of premium Galaxy smartphones, priced upwards of ₹30,000, jumped 1.4 times versus the corresponding period last year. Samsung is confident that its premium AI smartphones will continue to do well in the run-up to the auspicious Diwali festival,” a Samsung India spokesperson said in a release.

The company said television sales also recorded robust growth, supported by the GST reduction and strong festive offers. Samsung’s Vision AI-powered premium Neo QLED and OLED televisions saw sharp demand during the two-week period starting September 22.
 
“Sales of Samsung’s premium televisions jumped 2x compared to the corresponding festive period last year on account of unmatched deals, extended warranties, GST rate cut, and increasing adoption of AI televisions in India,” the spokesperson added.
 
Home appliances gain festive momentum
 
Samsung said sales of refrigerators, washing machines, and air conditioners rose 1.3 times during the Navratri period compared with last year.
 
“The reduction in GST, coupled with enhanced warranty benefits and greater awareness around energy-efficient products, supported strong growth across the appliance segment,” the company noted.
 
Home appliance sales also benefited from festive discounts and cashback offers, as consumers opted for premium, feature-rich products in the lead-up to Diwali.

First Published: Oct 10 2025 | 8:18 PM IST

