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Prestige, BACL plan integrated convention destination in Bengaluru

The 1.5 million sq ft development near Bengaluru airport will house a convention centre, performing arts venue, hotels, offices and retail spaces, with completion targeted by 2031

(L-R) Rezwan Razack, JMD, Prestige Group, Irfan Razack, CMD, Prestige Group, Hari Marar, MD & CEO, BIAL, Omer Bin Jung, JMD, Prestige Hospitality Ventures Limited

(L-R) Rezwan Razack, JMD, Prestige Group, Irfan Razack, CMD, Prestige Group, Hari Marar, MD & CEO, BIAL, Omer Bin Jung, JMD, Prestige Hospitality Ventures Limited

Aneeka Chatterjee
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 11 2026 | 7:58 PM IST

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Bengaluru-headquartered real estate major Prestige Group and Bengaluru Airport City Limited (BACL) announced a convention and mixed use commercial hub spanning 1.5 million square feet, to be developed at a construction cost of about ₹1,800 crore.
 
The hub will include a high-end performing arts center, convention center and spaces for hotels, hospitality, office, and retail stores.
 
Kohn Pedersen Fox (KPF), a London based architectural firm, has been appointed for the development, which is expected to start by 2027 and be completed by 2031. The convention centre hub will enable the tech city to attract global scale conference and international exhibitions.
 
 
Prestige Group is looking to develop an initial inventory of over 350 keys across two hospitality brands, such as the convention-focused Marriott Marquis and ultra-luxury hotel Marriott St. Regis. The room count could be scaled up further, depending on demand and project requirements.
 
“We have always believed in creating iconic developments, but more importantly, developments that remain relevant to the evolving needs of the city. With this development, we are working diligently to bring this vision to life in a way that is future-ready and globally relevant," said Irfan Razack, chairman and managing director (MD) of Prestige Group.

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The realtor has a similar project in Delhi, slated to be operational by end of 2026. The development houses 600 keys with Marriott Marquis and 200 keys with St. Regis, taking the total inventory to 800 keys.
 
Hari Marar, chief executive officer (CEO) and MD of Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL), noted that the convention centre will serve as the centrepiece of the Airport City’s integrated project. “We have nearly 4,000 acre of land as part of the concession agreement. Out of this, 400 acre have been allotted for Airport City. We aim to develop a hub for business, hospitality, and broader economic growth in north Bengaluru,” he said.
 
The development is expected to catalyse economic growth, business tourism, investment and employment opportunities in the rapidly evolving airport corridor, the companies said.
 
The Prestige Group also shared its plan to inaugurate about 25 hotels with 5,500 keys across India, over the next five years. As of March 2026, the group has delivered 316 projects spanning 212 million square feet. Currently, it has a pipeline of 135 projects across 227 million square feet.
   

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First Published: Jun 11 2026 | 7:58 PM IST

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