Ashok Leyland explores autonomous Stallion, drones for armed forces

Ashok Leyland, India's second-largest commercial vehicle manufacturer and the world's fourth-largest bus maker, is set to enter a new phase in its defence mobility business. According to a top executive, the company's defence division is exploring multiple next-generation technologies, including a possible entry into logistics drones and an autonomous version of its flagship defence vehicle platform, Stallion.

The company is also working on a hydrogen-powered Stallion in collaboration with Vehicle Factory Jabalpur (VFJ). Ashok Leyland is targeting defence mobility tenders worth ₹11,000 crore in India over the next three to five years.

The defence division is also looking to expand its overseas footprint by increasing the share of revenue from international markets to around 25 per cent from about 10 per cent currently. At present, Ashok Leyland has around 30 platforms serving the armed forces, with most replacing imported vehicles or catering to new defence mobility requirements.

“In the next three to five years, on the mobility and land mobility side, there should be a total market of around ₹11,000 crore in India,” said Amandeep Singh, president, defence business, Ashok Leyland.

Asked about the company's plans for next-generation vehicles, Singh said: “There is a challenge to make Stallion, which is the mainstay of the Indian Armed Forces, autonomous. We are working on that. It is a futuristic programme and will involve connected vehicles.”

These vehicles are likely to be deployed for logistics operations and certain critical frontline missions.

“We are exploring the possibility of foraying into logistics drones for defence purposes,” he added.

The company said it would also be able to deploy alternative-fuel technologies, including compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG), in addition to electric vehicles (EVs), which it is already equipped to supply.

“We are also working with VFJ on a hydrogen engine option for our Stallion range of vehicles,” Singh added.

Bets big on overseas market

Ashok Leyland currently has a defence order book of around ₹2,000 crore, of which 90 per cent comprises domestic orders. The company aims to increase the share of overseas revenue to around 25 per cent going forward.

It is focusing primarily on Saarc countries, Africa and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) region through its recent partnership with PT Pindad, Indonesia’s state-owned defence and industrial equipment manufacturer.

“We are aggressively looking at Gulf Cooperation Council countries. We already have a plant in the UAE, and we are looking at setting up one more plant in the GCC,” Singh said.

Ashok Leyland currently operates 13 manufacturing facilities globally.

The PT Pindad partnership envisages a strategic collaboration for the joint development and manufacture of electric buses and defence vehicles tailored to Indonesia’s mobility and national security requirements. The partnership aims to combine Ashok Leyland’s expertise in commercial EV platforms and defence mobility solutions with Pindad’s engineering capabilities, local manufacturing strength and long-standing role in Indonesia’s defence ecosystem.

“Wherever there is a significant requirement and a proposal comes up, we are very open. We have already submitted proposals to various governments to set up assembly facilities in those countries,” Singh added.