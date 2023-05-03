Q4 results: Petronet LNG net slips 18% to Rs 614 crore



This was lower than its highest-ever quarterly profit of Rs 1,181 crore in Q3. India’s largest liquified natural gas (LNG) importer Petronet LNG registered an 18.1 per cent year-on-year (YoY) decline in standalone net profit at Rs 614.25 crore during the fourth quarter (January-March) of FY23.



On the operating front, Ebitda for the March quarter fell by 19.3 per cent to Rs 943 crore. Ebitda margin declined 370-basis points to 6.8 per cent compared to the year-ago period. The standalone revenue from operations for the quarter came in at Rs 13,874 crore, growing 24.3 per cent over the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year, the company said in its filing to exchanges.



This is against Rs 43,169 crore in the previous financial year, a growth of 39 per cent. For the full year, Petronet reported its highest-ever turnover of Rs 59,899 crore during FY23.

