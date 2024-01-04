Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Qualcomm unveils chip for mixed reality to compete with Apple's Vision Pro

The San Diego-based chipmaker said the new component, which can run 12 or more high-definition cameras, will be used by Samsung Electronics Co. and Alphabet Inc.'s Google on products under development

Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2

Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 04 2024 | 10:46 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Qualcomm Inc., the biggest maker of mobile phone processors, announced the Snapdragon XR2+ chip designed for virtual and mixed reality headsets that will compete with Apple Inc.’s forthcoming Vision Pro.
 
The San Diego-based chipmaker said the new component, which can run 12 or more high-definition cameras, will be used by Samsung Electronics Co. and Alphabet Inc.’s Google on products under development. 
 
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The market for devices that project information onto the user’s view of the physical world was fired up last year by Apple’s announcement that it would sell a mixed-reality headset. Qualcomm’s chips have been at the heart of many of other companies’ attempts to lure consumers to the category, which hasn’t yet taken off. 
 
Augmented reality imposes graphics and written content on top of a person’s view of the world. Virtual reality places a consumer in a closed digital world. Apple’s coming Vision Pro and Meta Platforms Inc.’s most-recent Quest 3 headset mix the technologies. Previous versions Qualcomm’s XR chip have featured in devices from Microsoft Inc. and Meta.
 
Headsets with the XR2+ will use processors and graphics components that are as much as 20% better than their predecessors to project 4K-resolution images on each lens, according to Qualcomm’s Said Bakadir, a senior director of product management. 
 
That improvement in quality will ease eye fatigue from reading text, reduce the potential for motion sickness and let device makers implement new features, he said. The chip’s ability to handle more cameras will aid in depth perception and the eye tracking required to orient the user in the real world and recognize items. 
 
“A lot of people want more juice to do more things,” Bakadir said. “People want to push the platform even higher.”
 
Qualcomm is working with a number of partners in addition to Google and Samsung, and announcements from customers may come as soon as next week’s CES show with products available as early as this year, he said. 

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy S24 series: What to expect from upcoming premium smartphones

Samsung's next-generation foldables to feature bigger display: Report

Galaxy Book 4 series: Samsung unveils Intel Core Ultra chip-powered laptops

Samsung launches Galaxy A15 5G, Galaxy A25 5G smartphones: Price and specs

Samsung kicks off Galaxy 24 series pre-reserve in India at Rs 1999: Details

It's talent tug of war: Why Cognizant is in the crosshairs of top IT firms

Multiple margin levers ahead for food delivery platform Zomato's stock

VIL to seek reversal of Rs 10.7 cr penalty order received under CGST Act

Toys to have major share in Walmart's $10 bn Indian exports target: DPIIT

NARCL managing director and chief executive officer Natarajan Sundar quits

Topics : Qualcomm Apple vs Qualcomm Qualcomm Snapdragon Samsung Electronics Alphabet Inc

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 04 2024 | 10:45 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveArvind Kejriwal ED Raid Live UpdatesIran Bomb BlastsGold Silver Price TodayDelhi Air PollutionTorrent Power Share PricePoonawalla FincorpBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon