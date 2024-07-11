Business Standard
Raghu Reddy-led Circuit House Technologies raises $4.3 mn in seed funding

The round also saw participation from prominent angel investors including Varun Alagh, co-founder of Mamaearth, and Abhishek Goyal, co-founder of Tracxn

Circuit House Technologies, the Raghu Reddy-led consumer electronics manufacturer, on Thursday announced that it has raised $4.3 million in a seed funding round led by Stellaris Venture Partners and 3one4 Capital.

The round also saw participation from prominent angel investors including Varun Alagh, co-founder of Mamaearth, and Abhishek Goyal, co-founder of Tracxn.
The funds raised will be used to advance its research and development efforts on hardware and software, build teams across functions, and “launch India’s next-generation consumer electronics brand in the coming months.”

“At Circuit House, we believe that leveraging innovative technology and unique Indian consumer insights can help deliver a differentiated proposition. Our goal is to build the next-generation Indian consumer tech company, offering cutting-edge home entertainment products that spark excitement and joy,” said co-founder Raghu Reddy, who is also the former Xiaomi India chief business officer (CBO).

Founded in March 2024 by Reddy and Kailash Sankaranarayanan, an ex-senior director at Flipkart, the company offers consumer electronic products related to the connected devices segment. The platform focuses on the innovation of consumer technology, including android/android TV platforms.

“We see tremendous potential in Circuit House Technologies’ approach to the consumer tech market. Raghu and Kailash bring unparalleled expertise and vision to the table, and their innovative strategies and leadership inspire great confidence. We are certain they will drive the company to new heights, achieving remarkable success in the industry,” said Rahul Chowdhri, partner, Stellaris Venture Partners.

“In light of today’s customers' aspirations, we recognize a substantial opportunity for the Circuit House team to build superior products that redefine quality. With Raghu and Kailash bringing over a decade of experience and expertise, we are excited about establishing a prominent Indian consumer electronics brand that rivals the best in the world," added Akshay Sharma, vice president, Investments, 3one4 Capital.

