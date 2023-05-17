close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Ramco Systems posts consolidated Q4 net loss at Rs 454.03 million

Enterprise software player Ramco Systems reported a consolidated net loss at Rs 454.03 million for the fourth quarter ending March 31, 2023, the company said on Wednesday.

Press Trust of India Chennai
Early Q4 earnings propped by RIL show

2 min read Last Updated : May 17 2023 | 6:07 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Enterprise software player Ramco Systems reported a consolidated net loss at Rs 454.03 million for the fourth quarter ending March 31, 2023, the company said on Wednesday.

The city-based firm had reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 264.50 million in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

For the year ending March 31, 2023, the consolidated net loss stood at Rs 2,068.59 million as against Rs 729.30 million registered in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Total income on a consolidated basis during the quarter under review went up to Rs 1,282.68 million as against Rs 1,252.41 million registered in the corresponding period of last year.

For the 2022-2023 financial year, the consolidated total income was Rs 4,977.32 million as against Rs 5,403.77 million registered in the previous year.

In a statement, the company said during the just-concluded financial year, the company signed 19 'million-dollar-plus' deals and recorded an increase in cloud-based revenue mix to 55 per cent from the earlier 49 per cent.

Also Read

Stocks to watch: Tata Power, NHPC, Zydus Life, Bharat Forge, Ramco Systems

From Adani Wilmar to Havells India: Q4 results to watch out for today

Stocks to Watch: Hinduja Global, Just Dial, IRB Infra, SWRE, Ramco Systems

From Ambuja Cements to Tata Steel: Q4 results to watch out for today

NIM expansion, loan growth: Top 5 things to track in SBI's Q4FY23 results

PVR Pictures renamed as PVR INOX Pictures after merger with Inox Leisure

Nights booked for international travel by Indians doubled in Q1: Airbnb

MSME credit demand robust, but maintaining 46% growth a challenge: ABCL CEO

Saint-Gobain signs PPA with Vibrant Energy for 189 GW of green power

Wipro is largest unsecured creditor of crisis-hit Vice Media, says report

The company improved recurring revenues throughout the year while all the geographies contributed to the increased booking momentum.

During the year under review, the company raised Rs 130 crore through issuance of equity shares and warrants on a preferential basis, it said.

"Our investments in technology and innovation continue to yield results. The thrust we have on developing sustainable solutions bundled with latest technology has been creating value for our customers," company chairman P R Venketrama Raja said.

"While we continue to build a healthier order book, we will remain focused on delighting our customers," he said.

Ramco Systems COO Sandesh Bilagi said: "We are entering FY2024 with greater optimism on the back of strong order bookings and revenue visibility, improved operational efficiencies, and better resource utilisation."

"Our continued focus on enhancing our core tenets while leveraging transformative technology has helped us create a strong foundation for sustained revenue and profitability," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Ramco Systems Q4 Results

First Published: May 17 2023 | 6:07 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Ramco Systems posts consolidated Q4 net loss at Rs 454.03 million

Early Q4 earnings propped by RIL show
2 min read

PVR Pictures renamed as PVR INOX Pictures after merger with Inox Leisure

Theatre
1 min read

Tilaknagar Industries Q4 net profit more than doubles to Rs 59 crore

Early Q4 earnings propped by RIL show
2 min read

Jindal Steel net profit falls 20% YoY to Rs 716 crore in Jan-Mar quarter

Early Q4 earnings propped by RIL show
2 min read

Nights booked for international travel by Indians doubled in Q1: Airbnb

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

Tata Sons set to earn record dividend worth nearly Rs 33,350 cr in FY23

Tata Sons set to earn record dividend worth nearly Rs 33,350 cr in FY23
3 min read

Reliance Retail, Adani Group no longer bidding for Future Retail: Report

Future Retail
2 min read
Premium

Lesson for Go First from Jet Airways' insolvency: Restart quickly

Go First
4 min read

Oberoi Realty Q4 results: Consolidated net profit rises 106% to Rs 480 cr

Project pipeline to keep revenue trajectory strong for Oberoi Realty
2 min read

JK Paper Q4 results: Consolidated net profit rises 64.7% to Rs 280 crore

paper, industry, investment, JK Paper
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon