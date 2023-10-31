close
Rare Enterprises-backed IKS Health acquires US tech firm for $200 million

The combined company is forecast to have an annual revenue of over US$ 330 million (Rs 2,748 crore), as well as a global workforce of over 14,000 employees

Last Updated : Oct 31 2023 | 6:10 PM IST
Healthcare platform IKS Health, backed by late investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's Rare Enterprises, has acquired US-based tech solution firm AQuity Solutions as a wholly owned subsidiary for US$ 200 million (Rs 1,600 crore).

AQuity Solutions is a leading tech-enabled clinical documentation, medical coding, and revenue integrity solutions provider in the healthcare domain, while IKS Health primarily provides administrative, clinical, and operational services to clinicians.

The combined company is forecast to have an annual revenue of over US$ 330 million (Rs 2,748 crore), as well as a global workforce of over 14,000 employees serving over 150,000 clinicians in many of the largest hospitals, health systems and specialty groups in the United States.

Speaking on the acquisition, Sachin K. Gupta, founder, and chief executive officer of IKS Health, said that delivering better, safer care is everyone's top priority, but too often the 'chores' of healthcare get in the way of that core purpose.

"To help turn the tide amidst this state of crisis, we firmly believe that revitalising clinician-patient relationships and helping our partners to thrive financially are both fundamental," he added.

Gupta said that around US$ 120 million (Rs 1,000 crore) out of the US$ 200 million acquisition cost will be raised by bank loans from a consortium of SMBC Bank, Citi Bank, and JP Morgan, whereas the remaining cost of around US$ 80 million (Rs 600 crore) will be covered by internal accruals.

"By combining our capabilities, we will accelerate our commitment to delivering meaningful, pragmatic, and proven solutions, so that patients have a better experience and practices, groups, and hospitals thrive," Kashyap Joshi, chief executive officer of AQuity, said on the acquisition.

IKS Health is looking at a combined Total Addressable Market of around US$ 195 billion across pre-acute and acute care markets, according to a company communication. The company also expects to recruit 50,000 more resources within the next three years, the addition being over and above the current combined strength of 14,000 employees.

Topics : Rakesh Jhunjhunwala US tech companies acquisition healthcare

First Published: Oct 31 2023 | 6:04 PM IST

