RBI bars IIFL Finance from sanctioning and disbursing gold loans

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monday barred IIFL Finance – a non-banking finance company – from sanctioning and disbursing gold loans following material supervisory concerns.

RBI has instituted a special audit and the restrictions will be reviewed after the completion of the audit.

“The company can, however, continue to service its existing gold loan portfolio through usual collection and recovery processes,” the regulator said in a press release. The restrictions were imposed under Section 45L(1)(b) of the Reserve Bank of India Act.

Following an inspection of the company with reference to its financial position as of March 31, 2023, the regulator observed deviations in assaying and certifying purity and net weight of the gold at the time of sanction of loans and at the time of auction upon default.

The regulator also found breaches in the Loan-to-Value ratio, significant disbursal and collection of loan amount in cash far in excess of the statutory limit; non-adherence to the standard auction process; and lack of transparency in charges being levied on customer accounts.

“These practices, apart from being regulatory violations, also significantly and adversely impact the interest of the customers,” RBI said, adding the regulator has been engaging with the senior management and the statutory auditors of the company on these deficiencies; however, no meaningful corrective action has been evidenced so far.

“This has necessitated the imposition of business restrictions with immediate effect, in the overall interest of customers.”

IIFL Finance's gold loan Assets Under Management (AUM) grew by 35 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 24,692 crore at the end of December 2023. AUM grew by four per cent quarter-on-quarter over September 2023. Gold loans are provided through our widespread presence in 2,721 towns/cities across 25 states and 4 Union Territories to salaried, self-employed, and MSME customer segments, according to an IIFL press statement issued after the Q3FY24 results.