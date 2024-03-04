IBM expands Expert Labs in India to guide clients on emerging tech adoption

IBM today announced the expansion of IBM Technology Expert Labs' capacity in India, focused on helping clients to fully realise the potential of technologies like artificial intelligence (AI), hybrid cloud, and cybersecurity, to keep their businesses strong in a highly competitive landscape.

Located in Bengaluru and Kochi, the IBM Technology Expert Labs is a team of technical experts who will advise, architect, and deploy outcome-based client engagements that deliver value (or real return on investment) while minimising implementation risks.

Deep expertise and global experience of Technology Expert Labs will augment and accelerate technology adoption for clients worldwide as the India Centre looks to build capacity and competency in generative AI, data and AI, automation, sustainability, security, cloud, and zSoftware.

According to the recently conducted Global AI Adoption Index 2023 by Morning Consult on behalf of IBM, 33 per cent of the surveyed companies report that limited AI skills and expertise are hindering successful AI adoption and 22 per cent say that AI projects are too difficult to integrate and scale. In addition, 35 per cent also say that lack of skills for implementation is a big inhibitor for adopting generative AI.

It is critical to have the right skill sets and talent to integrate new technologies into their existing IT landscape/business processes.

Sanjay Pal, vice president, IBM Technology Expert Labs, IBM said, "As businesses look to harness the potential of technologies like generative AI, there is a need to scale successful proof of concepts to production environments faster. Businesses are looking for experts who can guide them along each step of their transformation/technology adoption journey by ensuring their projects are successful. The Technology Expert Labs provides that expertise to help our clients deploy our products and solutions rapidly and successfully."

Gaurav Sharma, vice president, IBM India Labs and Ecosystem added, "Co-located with IBM Product Development teams in Bengaluru and Kochi, the Technology Expert Labs will have first-in-line access to product insights, features, and solutions, benefiting IBM clients and partners in India and globally. The team has already contributed to successful client engagements across Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and North America and are scaling further.”

As technologies continue to advance and evolve at a fast pace, organisations need a holistic approach to harness the power of technology and unlock its full potential for growth and success.