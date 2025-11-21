Friday, November 21, 2025 | 02:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Redrob raises $10 million in funding led by Korea Investment Partner

Redrob raises $10 million in funding led by Korea Investment Partner

This brings Redrob's total funds raised to date to $14 million, following its earlier seed round of $4 million in 2023

Funding, Fund raising, Funding round

With the fresh capital, Redrob plans to advance its technology by refining its machine learning architecture | Photo: Shutterstock.com

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 21 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

Listen to This Article

AI research startup Redrob on Friday said it has raised $10 million (Rs 88.7 crore) in a Series A financing round led by Korea Investment Partners.

This brings Redrob's total funds raised to date to $14 million, following its earlier seed round of $4 million in 2023.

The funding round also saw participation from KB Investment, Kiwoom Investment, Korea Development Bank Capital, Daekyo Investment, and DS & Partners, according to a company statement.

With the fresh capital, Redrob plans to advance its technology by refining its machine learning architecture to achieve a targeted 50-fold reduction in costs.

The company also aims to develop language models tailored for India, covering all 22 officially recognised constitutional languages, and deliver a comprehensive AI suite designed to support learning, career advancement, and workplace productivity.

 

"The company is preparing to launch several major initiatives, including the rollout of free Redrob LLM access for all Indian universities in Q1 2026, ongoing partnership discussions with the Ministry of Education for nationwide student access, an enterprise suite for Indian SMBs and startups, and multi-language support for all major Indian languages by the end of 2026," the company said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

indigo airlines, indigo

IndiGo to invest $820 mn in IGA Financial Services for aircraft acquisition

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd

Maruti Suzuki picks up 8% stake in technology-led startup Ravity Software

Fire, Fire accident

Fire breaks out at Hindalco's New York plant, second time in over 2 months

Ather Energy, Ather, EV scooter, electric scooter

Ather Energy expands product offering in Sri Lanka with Rizta launch

airtel bharti airtel

Bharti Telecom readies second $1 billion debt issue in two months

Topics : AI technology South Korea Investment

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 21 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCapillary Technologies IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Rate TodaySony Playstation Indai Black Friday SaleSudeep Pharma IPOBigg Boss 19PM Kisan 21st InstallmentLave Agni 4 Launching Personal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon