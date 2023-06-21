Reliance Consumer Products (RCP), the FMCG arm and wholly owned subsidiary of Reliance Retail Ventures (RRV) announced on Wednesday the expansion of its consumer-packaged goods brand ‘INDEPENDENCE’ to North India.The products are now available to consumers across Punjab, Haryana, Delhi NCR, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Bihar, RCP said in a release.The brand was first launched in Gujarat towards the end of 2022 and its product portfolio includes staples like edible oils, grains, pulses and packaged foods and other items for daily needs, processed foods like glucose biscuits and energy toffee and other daily essentials items.According to a source in the know, the brand has tested select products from the brand in some South markets. The source also added that the company is now focused on enhancing its supply chain across the country for all its products.“A large cross section of the Indian population is looking for a dependable consumer goods brand that offers a wide range of high-quality products at affordable prices and ‘INDEPENDENCE’ aims to fill that gap,” RCP said in its release.The company is collaborating with trade partners and manufacturers as well.RCP announced its entry into the fast-moving consumer goods market in August last year and since then it has entered the carbonated drinks space with Campa Cola which it acquired from Pure Drinks and launched its own brands in the personal and home care space. It has also entered a strategic partnership with Sri Lankan biscuit manufacturer Maliban to bring its biscuits to India.In May, RCP announced its entry in the western snacks category with the launch of Alan’s Bugles in India marking its foray into the snacks segment.