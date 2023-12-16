Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Reliance General Insurance launches new policy for overseas treatment

Reliance General Insurance Company Ltd (RGICL) on Saturday said it has launched a new policy to make global healthcare accessible to Indians.

illustration

Illustration: Binay Sinha

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 16 2023 | 4:22 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Reliance General Insurance Company Ltd (RGICL) on Saturday said it has launched a new policy to make global healthcare accessible to Indians.
The policy, Reliance Health Global, provides comprehensive cover not only within the borders of India but across the world, RGICL said in a statement.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The policy will cover expenses for overseas treatment, including critical illnesses like cancer and bypass surgery, it added.
It also encompasses travel, accommodation, and end-to-end Visa and assistance services, addressing emergencies like lost passports or emergency cash, apart from sum-insured coverage of up to USD 1 million, the company said.
The new product also offers benefits ranging from air ambulance to organ donor expenses with no restrictions on room rent.
"As India globalises and a lot of Indians keep travelling abroad for work or leisure it's imperative to remove their pain of buying multiple policies separately for India and overseas," Reliance General Insurance CEO Rakesh Jain said.
Reliance General Insurance, a subsidiary of Reliance Capital, is one of India's leading general insurance companies.
The company offers a well-rounded and comprehensive bouquet of products, including motor insurance, health insurance, travel insurance, and home insurance.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Reliance bags contract for Meghalaya universal health insurance scheme

IRDAI obliged to ensure persons with disability not unduly prejudiced: HC

In a first, PSU general insurers' market share below a third of industry

UK calls for UN reform with permanent Security Council seat for India

Rajasthan govt's Chiranjeevi scheme model' for country, says Congress

Adani Group acquires majority stake in news agency IANS for undisclosed sum

Infy hands out salary revision letters to employees, hikes effective Nov 1

Disney-Reliance entertainment biz deal may be beset with antitrust issues

Addicted to Disney: Why former executives find it hard to stay away

Bata steps up to take on global moulded footwear and sneaker brands

Topics : healthcare technologies healthcare spending Healthcare sector Reliance Group

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 16 2023 | 4:22 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveDelhi Air QualityCBSE Board exam 2024Gold Silver Price TodayHero MotoCorp | Ather EnergyUPSC CMS Exam 2023Shreyas Talpade Heart AttackBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPLICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi League 2023Pro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon