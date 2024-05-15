Business Standard
ReNew inks initial pact with Societe Generale for $1 billion debt financing

ReNew has a clean energy portfolio of 15.6 GW on a gross basis as of May 9, 2024

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 15 2024 | 7:55 PM IST

Energy firm ReNew on Wednesday announced that it has signed an initial pact with European bank Societe Generale for up to USD 1 billion financing as debt and advisory solutions over the next three years.
ReNew has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Societe Generale, to support the financing and development of the company's various strategic energy transition projects both in India and globally, a company statement said.
Both parties will leverage their respective expertise to strengthen the collaboration on utility-scale energy projects including solar, wind, complex renewables, green hydrogen, energy storage and solar modules manufacturing.
ReNew Chairperson and Chief Executive Officer Sumant Sinh said, "This MoU represents a key milestone towards our ambitions in India and worldwide. Societe Generale is a trusted partner for accelerated deployment of renewable energy projects, and this collaboration will contribute towards India's net zero goals."

ReNew has a clean energy portfolio of 15.6 GW on a gross basis as of May 9, 2024.
In addition to being a major independent power producer in India, it provides end-to-end solutions in a just and inclusive manner in the areas of clean energy, and value-added energy offerings through digitalization, storage, and carbon markets that increasingly are integral to addressing climate change.

First Published: May 15 2024 | 7:55 PM IST

