Ride-hailing platform Uber launches new safety features for riders, drivers

Ride-hailing platform Uber on Tuesday announced new features to enhance the safety of riders and drivers. The company has introduced Record My Ride, a feature that enables drivers to securely record encrypted in-cab video within the Uber app during trips using their own phones.

Uber has collaborated with medical logistics provider Dial 4242 to integrate Ambulance Assistance, helping riders and drivers request medical support following an accident during a trip on the platform.

Going ahead, to mitigate distracted driving, the Uber Driver app will restrict manual typing functionality while the vehicle is in motion, prompting drivers to pull over safely before responding to messages. In addition, riders can now customise, manage and mandate their own unique trip verification PINs.

The company has also partnered with the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways on the Sadak Suraksha Abhiyaan to spread awareness about prioritising safety.

Sooraj Nair, head of Safety Operations at Uber India and South Asia, said: "What feels innovative today becomes expected tomorrow. That's exactly how safety should evolve. Our belief is simple: Safety innovation should become the industry's baseline, not remain a differentiator. Our industry-first safety features and partnerships highlight our commitment to continually raise the bar."

Uber entered the Indian market in 2013 and is currently live in more than 125 cities.