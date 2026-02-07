RIL arm Model Economic Township to build 100-acre project at Jhajjar

RIL's subsidiary Model Economic Township Ltd on Saturday launched a 100-acre project in its large integrated township 'Reliance MET City' at Jhajjar, Haryana.

Reliance Industries group has acquired 8,250-acre land to develop 'Reliance MET City'.

Already more than 650 companies from 11 countries, including Japan, have set up industries in the integrated smart city.

In a statement, the company announced the launch of 'Metropolis by MET City', mixed-use development comprising residential and industrial plots.

This new project is spread across 140 acre. In the first phase, the company has launched 100 acre for sale. The residential component offers plots in sizes ranging from 112 square yards to 179 square yards.

Model Economic Township Limited did not disclose investment on development of this new project as well as the revenue potential.

Shrivallabh Goyal, CEO & Whole Time Director of the company, said, "Metropolis is an important step forward in our vision for Reliance MET City. We are creating more than just a residential project; it is a well-planned ecosystem where people can live close to their workplaces and future opportunities. Our focus is on building a sustainable, future-ready community with strong infrastructure and long-term value." Residential plots in this project are being offered in the price range of Rs 99,000 to Rs 1,10,000 per square yard.

The project is being developed on a self-funded basis, with all construction and infrastructure development being undertaken in-house, the statement said.