Sakra World Hospital to invest Rs 1,000 crore on second unit in Bengaluru

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 16 2024 | 4:40 PM IST

Japan's Toyota Tsusho and Secom Medical System on Saturday announced plans to set up a second multi-super specialty healthcare facility under their Sakra World Hospital operations in India at an investment of Rs 1,000 crore.
The two partners, which already run a Sakra World Hospital facility in Bengaluru, plan to add another 500-bed new unit at Banaswadi in Bengaluru North. The facility is scheduled for completion by the end of 2026.
Sakra World Hospital is also looking to set up at a third unit, which is envisaged to have 300 beds, as part of its plans to add 1,000 beds in the upcoming years.
The second facility, to be constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 1,000 crore, will have a 500-bed capacity with a built-up area spanning 6 lakh sq ft, Sakra World Hospital said in a statement.
Sakra World Hospital is a collaboration between Japan's healthcare major Secom Medical System and trading conglomerate Toyota Tsusho.
"The new facility is the extension of our firm commitment towards fulfilling the healthcare needs of the local and international communities," said Tatsuro Fuse, Executive Director, SECOM Co Ltd, and Chairman, SECOM Medical System Co Ltd, Japan. Sakra World Hospital Group Chief Operating Officer Lovekesh Phasu said the company is in talks to finalise plans to set up a third facility that is likely to have 300 beds. The deal has not been signed yet for the third unit but the investment pipeline could range between Rs 700 crore and Rs 800 crore, he added.
The third facility is part of Sakra's forthcoming plans with 1,000 beds in the second phase of its expansion.
 

First Published: Mar 16 2024 | 4:40 PM IST

