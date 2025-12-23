Tuesday, December 23, 2025 | 05:16 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
GAIL signs MoU with Chhattisgarh for 12.7 LMT gas-based urea project

GAIL has signed an MoU with the Chhattisgarh government to undertake studies for a greenfield gas-based fertiliser project, including a 12.7 LMT urea plant along its MNJPL corridor

Gail India

GAIL will undertake detailed techno-economic studies for setting up a urea manufacturing plant of 12.7 lakh metric tonne (LMT) | (Photo: Bloomberg)

BS Reporter New Delhi
Last Updated : Dec 23 2025 | 5:14 PM IST

GAIL (India) on Monday said it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Chhattisgarh government for the development of a greenfield gas-based fertiliser project in the state.
 
What is GAIL planning to study under the MoU? 
GAIL will undertake detailed techno-economic studies for setting up a urea manufacturing plant of 12.7 lakh metric tonne (LMT), proposed to be strategically located along GAIL’s Mumbai–Nagpur–Jharsuguda natural gas pipeline (MNJPL) corridor.
 
When will GAIL take an investment decision? 
Based on the techno-economic evaluation, investment decisions will be taken for setting up the fertiliser project by GAIL.

What support will the state government provide? 
 
The state government will provide support for feasibility studies, identification and allocation of suitable land parcels, coordination between authorities, facilitation for statutory approvals and enabling infrastructure necessary for project implementation.
 
Who was present at the MoU signing? 
The MoU was signed in the presence of Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, Rajat Kumar, secretary (commerce and industries), government of Chhattisgarh, and Rajeev Kumar Singhal, director (business development), GAIL (India).

Topics : Vishnu Deo Sai GAIL India Chhattisgarh government fertilisers

First Published: Dec 23 2025 | 5:14 PM IST

